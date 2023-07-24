Christopher Nolan doesn’t need to prove he can direct a good movie. He’s shown that he can tell a story, and a complicated story, in films including “Inception,” “Memento,” “The Prestige,” “Dunkirk,” and the “Dark Knight Trilogy” which begins with “Batman Begins.”

This year, Nolan went back to recent history for a subject, wrote a screenplay about Robert Oppenheimer, cast Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. in lead roles, and directed the picture, which is now out in theaters. The selection of a subject was critical here. Oppenheimer’s story takes place in labs and hearing rooms. The action is sparse, and action is important to movies.

Tags

Recommended for you