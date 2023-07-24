Christopher Nolan doesn’t need to prove he can direct a good movie. He’s shown that he can tell a story, and a complicated story, in films including “Inception,” “Memento,” “The Prestige,” “Dunkirk,” and the “Dark Knight Trilogy” which begins with “Batman Begins.”
This year, Nolan went back to recent history for a subject, wrote a screenplay about Robert Oppenheimer, cast Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. in lead roles, and directed the picture, which is now out in theaters. The selection of a subject was critical here. Oppenheimer’s story takes place in labs and hearing rooms. The action is sparse, and action is important to movies.
Nevertheless, Nolan undertook the project. And as if he weren’t hampered enough by the essential talkiness of his subject, he made a movie three hours long and with two stories.
The first one works, though the audience may wonder why Ludwig Goransson’s music, mixed far forward on the soundtrack, is so consistently ominous. The score actually covers some of the dialog, especially during the telling of the second story, the story that doesn’t work.
J. Robert Oppenheimer, broad brimmed hat wearer, was an accomplished physicist when, in the early years of the Second World War, he was hired by the U.S. Government to run a program of research designed to produce usable atomic bombs. This he did in the desert at Los Alamos, New Mexico, bringing a number of good scientists (including, according to the film, British ones) to the isolated compound.
The film’s first story is scattered in time and space but moves, eventually, though the steps the physicists took to make and test the weapon. Then there is some clearly associated matter about Oppenheimer’s continuing wish that some international authority take over nuclear research as otherwise there was bound to be an arms race between the West and the Soviet Union.
About two hours in, the film goes back to its hopping around in time and space, occasionally showing Oppenheimer being questioned by a government Atomic Energy Commission board about his past association with Communists and about his feelings about continued U.S. experimentation with larger and more advanced bombs.
The questioning is sort of shown to be unfair, a conclusion also reached (one wonders how) by the current Department of Energy. Meanwhile the villain of the piece is revealed. Not the spy who was passing along Los Alamos findings to the Russians—he is identified in what seems like a footnote. No. The real villain here is the man who set the government to investigating Oppenheimer.
Unfortunately, the movie doesn’t set the second story up. We are deep into it before we realize this is no longer about Oppenheimer’s organizational triumph in the desert. Furthermore, the film fails to make the consequences of the villain’s actions seem important enough to make a story.
Particularly as the developments are all talky. Yap, yap, yap. Those movie-goers—are there any?--who love CSPAN are the only ones who will enjoy the hour or so of the second story. There is a late revealed scene which shows that the villain has incorrectly identified something or other, one isn’t sure what. But this doesn’t change his motivation. So what’s the reveal good for?
Murphy and Downey are stellar here. Matt Damon isn’t bad. Florence Pugh lolls around half nude apparently to give the movie something visual besides imagined magnifications of matter and the fire and wind of explosions.
But this film isn’t good Christopher Nolan. The first story is OK, but not as compelling as are the sports movies it in some ways resembles. And the second story is dull. At best. One wouldn’t say that “Oppenheimer” is a cinematic bomb. But one wouldn’t encourage their friends to go see it, either.