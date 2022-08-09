“Bullet Train” is the most pleasing of the summer’s action movies. But if movie-goers don’t take it as a parody and satire of action films, they’re going to think it was cynically assembled out of parts of familiar film formulas.
It worked for me. I know that point-of-view character “Lady Bug” (a.k.a. “Lucky”) is a familiar type, the shambling, half-smart paid killer who rationalizes his work. Lady Bug is played by Brad Pitt, one of the few actors available who can handle both the action and the comedy.
The character is one of at least six professional assassins who board a high-speed bullet train in Tokyo, headed for Kyoto.
The east Asian setting gives director David Leitch (who previously made “John Wick,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “Deadpool 2”) an excuse to include some details from “martial arts” movies.
Actually, “Bullet Train” is based on a Kotara Isaka novel, which explains the Japanese locale. And we have organized crime here. And an intrusion by a perfidious Russian known as The White Death—remember that Russia is a neighbor, not always a friendly one, of Japan’s.
Still, most of the train-riding killers are Westerners. Besides Lady Bug, there are the English twins (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry), the Wolf, the Hornet, and Joey “Ramona” King as The Prince. This is besides The Son, The Father, and The Elder.
Channing Tatum (or Tatum Channing) and Sandra Bullock don’t get nicknames. Ryan Reynolds, who figures in one of the movie’s many flashbacks and montage shots, plays Carver, yet another killer for hire. The movie uses on-screen titles to identify several of these characters.
Certainly there is so much action that one might not otherwise identify all of them. But this is not a “plot only” movie.
In the end of it, the viewer probably knows more about Henry’s Thomas the Tank Engine-loving character that those of us who saw “Where the Crawdads Sing” learned about Kya Clark.
“Bullet Train” gives us at least two reasons to follow along—not that viewers are looking for chances to jump from the hurtling passenger train. One is that we what to know what happens to Lady Bug, who is coming back to work after time off for reflection. Sappy reflection. “When you point your finger in blame,” he tells one of the other killers, “there are four fingers pointing back at you...three...”
The film’s other MacGuffin is the search for a reason for all the killing. Was this all motivated by an ancient blood feud between two Japanese thugs? So how does the Mexican knifist figure? Or the venomous snake? Or the electronic toilet? Or the booby-trapped briefcase full of money?
How will the movie force all these ideas into a resolution that will satisfy viewers? Well, it manages to.
But all the while it is winking at and nudging the ticket-holder. See? This sort of stuff is always silly in the movies. Unbelievable. Of course, the Deadpool movies are making the same sort of fun of comic book super-hero films. But Director Leitch’s “John Wick” was all about the fun of cinematic action, unreal though it must be.
In “Bullet Train,” Leitch has developed his characters to find comedy. The result is an action movie with plenty of thrills and more than a few laughs as well. If you can enjoy movie violence (and a little spatter), this is a movie you’ll want to see.