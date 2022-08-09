Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with $30.1M

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Bad Bunny, left, and Brad Pitt in a scene from “Bullet Train.”

 Sony Pictures

“Bullet Train” is the most pleasing of the summer’s action movies. But if movie-goers don’t take it as a parody and satire of action films, they’re going to think it was cynically assembled out of parts of familiar film formulas.

It worked for me. I know that point-of-view character “Lady Bug” (a.k.a. “Lucky”) is a familiar type, the shambling, half-smart paid killer who rationalizes his work. Lady Bug is played by Brad Pitt, one of the few actors available who can handle both the action and the comedy.

