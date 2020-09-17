The new romantic comedy “Broken Hearts Gallery” is kind of a mess. Written and directed by first-timer and first-timer Natalie Krinsky, it would be complete in not quite 90 minutes if there weren’t several unconvincing reversals stuck onto it late.
The film’s body is filled with music montages, passages when light pop songs play and we see the story’s protagonist sit in different postures or wander through flea markets. And with karaoke passages. Lucy and her roommates love karaoke, especially if they can sing Elton John’s hundred-year-old pop hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”
The actual romance part is almost mid-career Woody Allen stuff as told by a ninth grade Psychology student. Rich but well-scrubbed bohemian has a fling with a fellow with a man bun. When he dumps her to go with his ex (just back from Paris), she makes a drunken speech at the Art gallery where she works.
That gets her fired. Meanwhile her flat-mates are on her about all the souvenirs she has saved from failed romances. They are cheap, actually probably trashy—a neck tie, an old padlock, a toy rubber animal, a sock puppet, and so on.
She has the idea that she and other people who have lost in love could take comfort in displaying their tokens in a “broken hearts museum.” About that time she gets to know a young man who is trying to renovate an old hotel.
He has no money. She promises to help him for free if he will let her put up the collection of bittersweet keepsakes. They are constantly thrown together, amid music montages and karaoke sessions. She has a girlish brightness. He is small but is, compared to the other men in the film, consistently adult.
Rom coms are, of course, thoroughly predictable. We know from the start how the story will end, and we know that ex-lovers, family members, and arch-acting friends are going to figure. Clothes will be kicky or costumes. Money will come into play.
In fact, it is the refusal to admit the centrality of finance here that makes the story contradict itself. Does Lucy (Aussie Geraldine Viswanathan) want to help Nick (Aussie Dacre Montgomery) with the hotel or not? By the way, even the fact that the two lead actors are Aussie’s is unsurprising. What percentage of leads in Hollywood movies these days aren’t Aussies?
But you see, these familiar bits combine to make the movie into a set of ritual events. Those movie-goers who like romantic comedies probably want something predictable. Their pleasure is the pleasure one gets from following along the order of worship at K-State football games. Here’s where the Pledge of Allegiance comes. You can’t move it to there!
There’s nothing wrong with ritual movies. Only in “Broken Hearts Gallery” we get several reversals. Viewers may wonder if the film is dismissing our desire for the story to be more than just stuff that happens to a couple between musical numbers.