“Don’t Worry, Darling” isn’t going to please too many viewers.
Olivia Wilde has directed a flat sci-fi fantasy that pretends to be serious but doesn’t seem to have any insights about anything related to real life. It is nice for the movie to have Florence Pugh, Wilde, Harry Styles and Chris Pine in the cast, but they can’t save the movie.
Its story is set in a fifties or sixties that exists only in myth. Men work all day and women support them by cleaning house, cooking, and doting. There’s some simulated sex early, always between married couples.
All these couples live in cul de sacs in the desert, in an area owned by a corporation where all the men wear suit and ties to work. Their employer is the secret Victory Project, run by Frank (Pine). Nobody is allowed to talk about what the project is doing. It has something to do with a red airplane.
One wife takes her young son, who has a red airplane for a toy, out into the desert. Later Alice (Pugh) sees the young mother cut her throat and fall off her flat roofed house. When Alice later sees a red plane heading for the ground out of the developed area, she runs out there. She finds a hilltop building with mirrored walls.
But the wives aren’t supposed to go exploring. They are supposed to be home cleaning and primping. Their husbands are supposed to go to work and then come home to be pampered. That’s life in the Big 8.
Frank is willing to put up with rebel Alice.
This is because he enjoyed watching her have sex with her husband at a house party. But, almost immediately, Alice describes for neighbors what Project mind-washing has done to the wives, and she does this too well.
She has considered her wild dreams and hallucinations and has come to the conclusion that the corporation is controlling the couple’s lives using a sort of thought control.
Two problems here. One is that Alice seems to have concluded a lot on the basis of very little evidence. The other is that Alice is suggesting that Pine is practicing mind-control on a scale that has to be more impressive than whatever he has his engineers doing in the secret project.
Viewers won’t buy the premise and will probably recognize the fantasy element for what it is: a straw man. The middle-class life of the period the Project is duplicating wasn’t as simple as the country’s enemies like to pretend. But, then, the middle-class life depicted in “Leave It to Beaver” is more complicated than the one depicted in “Don’t Worry, Darling.”
Then there are the details the film wants to mention but not discuss. The men are brain-washed, too? Doesn’t Styles’ character, like Wilde’s, seem to know things a good drone shouldn’t know? And how about those children? Do they actually exist? “Don’t Worry, Darling” isn’t going to get through its first reel before area viewers are sitting up and saying, “What? What was that again?”
Actually the movie has an even worse problem than any of those mentioned above. It has no ending to speak of.
Oh well. At least we got to hear some of the “Oogum Boogum” song by Brenton Woods. That’s sort of the highlight for “Don’t Worry Darling.”
Want to pay $10 and spend two and a half hours to hear part of that old pop song?