The Box Turtles returned to the Norvell Band Shell in City Park to play another likable set and remind us that rock doesn’t ever really go away. The trio we heard was considerably different than the 7/21 band, though.

Among other things, they have moved to Manhattan (from Council Grove) and have apparently dispensed with their horn section. One of the other MHK dance bands with a brass section was Ruskabank, and that group’s lead singer joined the B.T.s on-stage last Friday night, though only to play hand percussion. Dave Spiker also did a warm-up set of original songs.

