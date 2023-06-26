The Box Turtles returned to the Norvell Band Shell in City Park to play another likable set and remind us that rock doesn’t ever really go away. The trio we heard was considerably different than the 7/21 band, though.
Among other things, they have moved to Manhattan (from Council Grove) and have apparently dispensed with their horn section. One of the other MHK dance bands with a brass section was Ruskabank, and that group’s lead singer joined the B.T.s on-stage last Friday night, though only to play hand percussion. Dave Spiker also did a warm-up set of original songs.
His ball cap and presentation reminded one of Country band leader Johnny Wolf, who played the Arts in the Park series earlier this summer. Spiker did 11 original songs, frequently slipping into a different voice to sing backing vocal lines. He played a flat-top 6-string guitar, strumming chords steadily and, on one song, slipping up the neck to provide a couple of bars of multi-string frills.
But usually he would establish a chording pattern and stay with it. The songs had a little Caribbean rhythm to them, perhaps more Calypso than ska. And Spiker included a few comments about the Manhattan music scene, which he as known since at least the mid-90s.
The energy in the park changed dramatically when the Box Turtles came to the stage. Bassist Chris Siegle once again was almost uncontrollable, and guitarist Spencer McConaghy and drummer Alex Paul were similarly intense.
No horns this time, and no keyboards. Max Byram, who had been a guitarist and singer with the core band, died shortly after the Box Turtle’s last Arts in the Park performance. And the other members have gone on to a harder sound, with still a little folk music sweetness blended, surprisingly, with metal voicings and idioms. And with an occasional dollop of punk.
But the songs, obviously carefully arranged and rehearsed, seemed to all be about four minutes long and without the excesses of Metal’s guitar solos. The solos here — and all three musicians took them — were consciously written and shaped, and no single soloist went on in one song for longer than a verse and a chorus.
So this was a musically accessible show. Given the spread of the ages of the audience, that was a very good thing. A band that can play for a larger audience without compromising anything artistic is likely to be an engaged and happy band. Certainly the Box Turtles seemed to be having fun playing. In consequence, they wasted little time between numbers (except to holler for more monitor help, though the singing seemed on pitch throughout).
McConaghy now does most of the lead singing. Paul had a late Pop song during which he demonstrated his vocal abilities. Siegle finds small spaces to express himself while playing. Paul used a double bass pedal and usually had something invented beyond what would have been the conventional pattern to play for a specific song.
The band liked to change rhythms, often doubling what they were doing and frequently making changes after the first verse and chorus. Sometimes their material referred to familiar things in Rock’s past--”Itchy, Witchy Woman” followed the form (and only the form) of the Hollies’ “Jennifer Eccles,” surprisingly. While the Box Turtles could lighten up, they never got so top 40 as that song.
So they didn’t beg us to love them. But the large crowd did seem to have a good time listening to the show. We would be happy to see The Box Turtles on the 2025 Arts in the Park schedule.