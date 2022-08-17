I recently read that Agatha Christie’s mystery stories are having resurgence in popularity. Apparently the young find them interesting.
So we shouldn’t be surprised that movie-makers, who have aimed to entertain the young in the past, would use a classic Christie plot as the basis for a scary movie. Scary movies are cinematic catnip for Americans 15 to 25.
The new movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies” has a story which is, we could say, “inspired by” Christie’s “Ten Little Indians,” a.k.a. “Then There Were None.” In that book, a group of eight people are taken to a remote island where they will be stuck for a few days.
One by one they are murdered. The survivors try to discover who is killing everyone. When the boat arrives at the end of the weekend, those still vertical not only have a way to leave the island and its danger, but also they have an explanation for the series of fatal events.
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” brings seven people, most of them modestly wealthy and all of them young, to an isolated mansion on a weekend when a hurricane is expected in the vicinity. Five of them are friends.
The other two are a mysterious man, a sort of younger version of Sam Elliott, named Greg (Lee Pace) and a former Utah State student, Bee (Maria Bakalova). Bee was brought along by her latest crush, Sophie (Amandla Stenberg).
While Bee and Sophie are fresh out of drug and alcohol rehab, most of the others are drinking and snorting cocaine from fairly early on in the film. As the storm approaches, they start up a game called “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” which is something like “Killer.”
One participant draws the assignment as the murderer. In the darkened house, it is this party’s job to tap one of the others and indicate that they are being killed. The victim flops. The lights come on. And everyone starts trying to decide who is the killer.
The storm (along with mediocre sound reproduction and dim photography) help make recognition of the victim difficult. But the group eventually finds their host David (comedian Pete Davidson) lying out on a porch in the rain. But wait...he really is dead.
And bloody. Someone has cut his throat, possibly with the inevitable kukri, a sort of machete with a curve in its blade. The vacationers are terrified. They begin to try to work out who killed David, thus turning the game into a real investigation with life or death significance.
Dutch director Halia Reij may have wanted us to get the occasional laugh here, too. But the comedy doesn’t work very well. The visitors trail off to the mansion’s gym where Greg is asleep. He seems surprised by the news about David. But with all the tension, he also seems to threaten the others. So Bee hits him in the head, and then Greg is dead, too.
On we go, identifying reasons to suspect one after another of the young people. And one after another they die. The story ends with a surprising and believable twist that explains the deaths and allows the survivors to escape.
So “Bodies Bodies Bodies” really is a lot like “Then There Were None.” Just dimmer and harder to listen to. And missing the silly something that has made Christie’s novels popular for generations.