Theaters used to be filled with movies in many ways like the new Liam Neeson action picture “Blacklight.” “Three Days of the Condor” had insider Robert Redford duck out of his CIA bullpen office just before agency gunmen walked in and killed everyone they saw.
“Seven Days in May.” “The Osterman Weekend.” And so on. Some government employees wanted to do more than the government ought. Rather than face critics, they peremptorily killed all the likely witnesses. But one.
This isn’t altogether fair to writer and director Mark Williams’ “Blacklight.” Its evil villains in the FBI, an already much-disdained organization, only want to kill off the odd populist political candidate. But that may mean agency Director Robinson (Aiden Quinn) has to have his longtime personal hit man knocked off.
Unfortunately for the agency, that man is obsessive/compulsive Travis Block (Neeson). And he may fight back.
Will he? This is a silly question that viewers won’t be asking once they are half an hour into this formulaic and half-hearted action picture. The dialog is made of cliches. Block’s 6- or 7-year-old granddaughter is in jeopardy (as we discover from a crayon drawing she has made). Block can’t remember any of his appointments to see or pick up the kid. The man who works when he should be with family.
This is wildly familiar stuff. The story might have been salvaged if the action scenes had been good and plenty. But they aren’t. And perhaps it was telling that the film contains a car chase filmed in Canberra, reportedly the dullest town in the English-speaking world.
Most of it was filmed in Melbourne, masquerading (without much success) as Washington D.C. Most of the speaking parts were taken by Australian actors. And they’re fine. But they aren’t much like American government functionaries. Nor are their under-furnished modern living quarters anything like Georgetown.
The movie feels as if it was made on a lark by some university film fans who got Quinn and Neeson to appear by offering them cricket tickets for the Ashes. Except film fans would have spent more time making the action scenes visible, well-developed and attractive.
Viewers won’t care enough to ask themselves why any of the characters are behaving the way they are. Those characters are too obviously locked into the action movie template. They have to do just what they do. And we have to accept their doing it.
Consider for just a second the disappearance of Block’s daughter and granddaughter. Why does Director Robinson have them treated in the way they are? And why don’t they call gramps to let him in on the business?
Maybe an even more important question is, do we care that anything has happened to them? The daughter (Claire van der Boom, an Aussie who looks more Dutch than any other living human) doesn’t have acting room to make her character anything much. And the little girl’s compulsions aren’t winning.
Neither are Block’s. Besides, we’ve already seen Tony Shalhoub use this gimmick in creating Mr. Monk. So neurosis becomes another too-familiar component in the established action picture formula.