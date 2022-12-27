Writer and director Damien Chazelle is aware that his new “Babylon” is not the first Hollywood movie about the transition from silent to sound pictures. The new film includes a couple of versions of “Singing in the Rain” the song as well as snippets from two different scenes from the movie of the same name.

“Singing in the Rain” the film is about old stars trying to keep going as the studios added music and dialog to their entertainments. “Babylon” is not only fair about that business, but is pretty good about showing how silent films were made and about remembering details from the most memorable silent movies. I don’t know that they were all made to the music of live bands, but the one-reelers were made in side by side box sets.

