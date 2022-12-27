Writer and director Damien Chazelle is aware that his new “Babylon” is not the first Hollywood movie about the transition from silent to sound pictures. The new film includes a couple of versions of “Singing in the Rain” the song as well as snippets from two different scenes from the movie of the same name.
“Singing in the Rain” the film is about old stars trying to keep going as the studios added music and dialog to their entertainments. “Babylon” is not only fair about that business, but is pretty good about showing how silent films were made and about remembering details from the most memorable silent movies. I don’t know that they were all made to the music of live bands, but the one-reelers were made in side by side box sets.
The story begins with a big and orgiastic party at big star Jack Conrad’s rural mansion. Conrad is played by Brad Pitt. Would-be star Nellie LeRoy (Margot Robbie) is a party crasher who gets an invitation to play a part in a movie scheduled to be filmed the next day. Transport agent Manny (Diego Calva) pleases Conrad, who gives him some off-screen work.
We follow those three through six years in the movie-making business — the dates, and for one stretch the times are posted on-screen. We also, at one remove, follow the careers of trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo), party entertainer Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li), and gossip columnist Elinor St. John (Jean Smart). Smart has a turn that has to remind older movie fans of the one for which Beatrice Straight won the Oscar in “Network.”
There’s a reference to the crime for which Fatty Arbuckle was charged, and there’s a character named Irving Thalberg. Tobey Maguire, Olivia “13” Wilde, talented film director Spike Jonz, and Eric Roberts all have parts.
Conrad’s personal life runs in a circle. He is always filming a new movie while breaking in a new girlfriend, helping a goofy old friend out of trouble, and attending the same sorts of big sexy parties. Nellie’s round included cocaine reliance and later (off screen) gambling. Li’s character sings at parties while circling the crowd, picking out her (usually female) sexual targets.
The second big party moves itself out into the desert where the celebrants look for a snake for Nellie’s father (Roberts) to “fight.” Eventually, as the actors’ careers fall off, Manny gets taken to a truly dangerous and literally underground party. It consists of a series of distasteful performances which have the effect of making Conrad’s sort of public nudity parties look pretty harmless. This is a long-needed corrective.
The film is not kind to the characters who survive the decline of the first sound generation in film. Then it goes off on a 1960s light show variety of montage to show us what one of the survivors feels as he sees the 1953 “Singing in the Rain” movie with a large theater crowd. It seems to me that this pays off, and that the message of the film, not an especially deep one but universal enough, is communicated and made to feel significant by the long denouement.
“Babylon” is a long movie — three and a half hours from announced show-time to ending credits. But it does entertain all that time. And there have been few movies about which any of us could bear to take this last year. This is real stuff motion picture entertainment. And at least Smart deserves awards for her performance here.