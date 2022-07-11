The last time we saw Aliyah Stevens on the Arts in the Park stage in City Park was a year and a month ago. She was a guest artist in a performance by Brothers of Brass. I believe she played a trombone.
Then last Friday night she played the free series again, this time with her own band, Flint Hills Band. And she played a electric bass. The talented Manhattanite had gone from embellisher to provider of the fundament.
Stevens certainly played well. And she was not the only reason for listeners to be interested in the two set, 21 song show by this local outfit. Flint Hills Band’s six members gave us funk, blues, and garage band rock, frequently mixing features of the genres.
The band includes two guitars, a harmonica-playing male singer, lead vocalist Alex Cosco, and drummer/singer/cheer leader Robert Rodriquez. I only got the name of one of the guitarists—Tony Scalora. I believe the harp player is Water Dodds.
In some ways this was a performance of two halves. The mix of reproduced volumes of the instruments was addressed (and in some ways improved) during the intermission. And in the second set Cosco and Dodds both seemed to have warmed up fully. Her best songs were among the last ones the band played.
While I suspect a lot of the material was written by band members, all of it was in forms familiar to most show goers. Many of the songs rose from Blues traditions--”stop” Blues, the “Not Fade Away” pattern, shuffles, pretty straight 12 bar, and so on.
The guitarists had suitable solos ready (Scalora made use of a fuzz box to get sustained distortion) and the harmonica provided some variety or was used to give depth to guitar solos. Stevens had a nice bass solo.
But here’s the upset in the instrumental solo category: Rodriquez played two substantial instrumental introductions to songs and had a couple of other less-differentiated drum solos in numbers. Drum solos. I kept thinking about the rise and eventual slow decline of that element in Rock music.
Everybody in the band demonstrated technical skill. But it was difficult to hear one of the guitarists occasional solos, the harmonica was mixed too low, and all the vocal lines could have been brought forward in the mix. What we heard, we liked.
The easiest way to get a notion of how a band is playing is to hear not their original material but their take on material familiar from other sources. Louis Armstrong’s “Wonderful World,” an initially startling choice for the band, provided us with a good chance to pick out what these musicians were doing. And they did the song pretty well.
There were a couple of other familiar tunes in the show. But was that “Suzy Q” without the first verse or was in something altogether different? Was that really Batman walking through the audience?
Underneath it all, there was something of the old fashioned, armory-touring “show band” about the Flint Hills Band. This was nowhere more obvious than in the instrumental funk number with which the band led off the second set, complete with call and response business and almost begging for the addition of a big Hammond organ sound.
And Aliyah could have played that B3. Maybe she’ll show us next time she takes the Arts in the Park stage.