It seemed hotter than usual at the Norvell Band Shell in City Park last Friday night. So the crowd and the band, Derek Calvin and the All Nighters, were a little limp at the beginning of the show.
And yet, even with a couple of free, 8 p.m. shows left on the schedule, regular Arts-in-the-Park auditors might be willing to acknowledge that the All Nighters were the most professional, steadiest act to perform in the series this summer. They are a country rock band, and seem obviously built to play three and four hour dance jobs.
So two hours with us — heck. They didn’t even take a break. And by the end of the evening the solos began to emerge in the mix, so that we could hear pretty much everything.
This local band’s material included some original stuff, some radio stuff, and some dance band classics. The second and third numbers on the program were the late, great Don Gibson’s “Living on Tulsa Time” and Johnny Cash’s inescapable “Folsom Prison Blues.” These familiar songs allowed the crowd to get a fix on The All Nighters’ sound.
And they sounded pretty good. Calvin, who plays an acoustic guitar and sings, is from Council Grove. Guitarists Devin Randal and Taylor Anderson are from Frankfort and MHK. Drummer Jared Barnes hails from Topeka, and five-string bassist Kevin Nichols is from Wamego aka Tulip Town.
Nichols would have been an obvious poaching target back in the 1970s. His spare style complimented everything and, with Barnes’s good time, kept the music moving along. The guitarists, one of whom also played five-string banjo and the other an electric mandolin, played competent, rehearsed solos and embellishments.
Calvin didn’t do much talking, which is the smart strategy. Neither his playing nor his singing demonstrated great variety of approach. But then he was leading a dance band that was purring along through two hours in the deadly heat.
The band’s original songs and some of the covers were perhaps rhythmically too similar, one to the other. I kept hearing chord progressions that reminded me of “Pictures of Matchstick Men,” and we did hear a wah-wah pedal on one or two songs.
A song or two sounded as if it was going to become Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See,” a number that has had surprising influence on country music for 50 years. Then suddenly the All Nighters were playing “Can’t You See.” Calvin whistled the flute line.
One of their original songs sounded a little like The Rainmakers’ material. A couple of the numbers had the old Waylon and Willie flat-four rhythm.
Lots of the material was mid-tempo. No weepy ballads, thank goodness. Those attending may have noticed how much country players fill lines of melody — there was not a lot of playing with space or limiting the lead vocal to a desired tune. And, then, the material was more likely to be dark and dramatic than comic and delightful.
With those packed, poetic lines, the alternating solos, and the steady dance-tempo rhythm lines, Calvin and the All Nighters probably didn’t get to show off the full variety of their repertoire. But, then, it was hot out there. The band stood up and played on. In the circumstances we could hardly have asked for more.