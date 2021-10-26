The new Addams Family movie, imaginatively titled “2,” is the animated successor to a 2019 film. Lots of people like the Addams Family, a nuclear unit of Gothic supernaturals and their familiars. We’ve liked them since they appeared in cartoons in magazines including the New Yorker.
The characters—enthusiastic Gomez, severely dressed Morticia, their children Wednesday and Pugsley, usually mono-syllabic butler Lurch, and goofy Uncle Fester—began making themselves known in 1938. The 1960s TV series (starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones) had a catchy, finger-snapping theme song now inevitably associated with the family.
There was a pair of ‘90s live action films staring the late, lamented Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston. And there was at least one other TV series about the ooky household. And then we had the 2019 animated movie, a substantial hit.
As the characters began as drawings, one can see why movie-makers think of making animated movies about them. But animated films are usually what we call “family” pictures, which is to say films intended for children. Probably “2” will work better with adults than with their offspring.
This is not because the film has lots of sex, violence, and occult magic in it. It is because the movie is steadily (if not profoundly) satiric. Much of its humor grows from our realizing what we are seeing is somehow like something we see in our everyday lives.
The Addamses go on vacation in a huge hearse appointed, inside, like a Gothic recreational vehicle. See? The villain, a biological technology expert, lives in Sausalito California. This last is a joke about the northern Californian tech universe, and it is a little oblique for most Midwesterners, including me.
There is certainly plenty going on in “2” so that there are also jokes even younger viewers will get. Fester is changing into an octopus one tentacle at a time. When he is told they are waiting dinner for the children, he says, “Children? I thought we were having chicken.”
“She’s on a vegan diet — she only eats vegans,” is a joke that got a laugh, but maybe not from the youngest movie-goers. Camping out in “Sleepy Hollow” maybe didn’t mean much to the six-year-olds. When the vacation caravan reaches Miami, Morticia slathers the sun-block on with a trowel.
And there’s a fine use of “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that will make some adults laugh. So the movie isn’t always out to strike everyone in the family as funny. Oh, having girl-mad Pugsley find a soul mate who is literally porcine, that’s one even the pre-schoolers will get a kick out of.
Gomez has taken the family on this vacation trip across the U.S. in hopes of establishing closer relationships between science-fair star Wednesday and the other family members. This becomes a more urgent need when a man introducing himself as a lawyer arrives, claiming that Wednesday was switched at birth for another child, and demanding DNA evidence.
That may resonate with kids of a certain age. But the lawyer is killed in the action at the Grand Canyon. Childrens’ animated films don’t usually kill off significant characters, even off camera.
So what we seem to have here is a modestly successful animated film for adults that is almost sure to attract audiences with large crumb-cruncher and yard-ape segments. Will those kids “get” the Addamses?