Abilene’s Great Plains Theater (which uses professional and amateur actors) is going on to do long-time fan favorite “Nunsense” and a version of the Percy Jackson novel “The Lightning Thief” this summer. But their production of “Oliver!” is currently running. We saw and enjoyed it.
This is the 29th year of GPT. The company has made some history on and off stage. It seems to me that it was a lightning strike that caused their first building to be consumed by fire. Since then they’ve moved to a more modern, and more comfortable building east of downtown. A lighted sign on the east side of Buckeye will show you the way.
Inside the air temperature is fine, the stage is broad, and the cast is young, talented, and well-rehearsed. And the “Oliver!” cast seemed to be having fun, which makes a great deal of difference to an audience.
They also moved along briskly, due in part to their reliance on pre-recorded music. This meant a couple of the show’s famous great songs weren’t perhaps performed with all the “touch” a cast working with live instrumental support might have managed--”It’s a Fine Life,” for example, usually gets a mocking lift that it didn’t get here.
Still a fine song, though. And it is odd ball Lionel Bart’s songs, part musical hall and part pure inspiration, that make this show go and go and go, now 55 years after its London opening. This is one of the most produced of all musical plays.
Its Charles Dickens story is only indifferently re-told in the musical. In it a small boy named Oliver Twist (and played the night we saw the production by Nolan Hall) is left by his dying mother at a local Work House for the poor. He is “sold” to an undertaker from whom he escapes.
He then falls in with a gang of under-aged pickpockets operated by Fagin (Matt Paris). His associates include Nancy (Kimberly Camacho) and her inamorata, the terrifying thief and killer Bill Skies (Griffin Krause). Camacho was a happy casting choice. She has the voice and the interest in phrasing to get “As Long as He Needs Me” across.
These are terrific songs, memorable songs. Standards. “Food, Glorious Food.” “Where is Love?” “Consider Yourself (One of the Family).” “I’d Do Anything For You.” Maybe “Who Will Buy?” best suggests Bart’s genius. But it doesn’t have the music hall developments and cheekiness one hears in some of the other songs in the show.
They make good dancing accompaniment, too. Director Mitchell Aiello also choreographed the show. There was a lot of dancing. The large cast — two dozen or so — was on-stage and moving for most of the numbers, and they had more than just a few steps to repeat. Especially notable was Margaret Campbell, playing the Artful Dodger. Her gymnastics set off a couple of the well-developed dance pieces.
Now, when one drives out to Abilene to see a GPT show, one knows the set is going to be pretty basic, and this was the case with the set for “Oliver!” Becky Dibben’s costumes were better, but budget must always be a concern for the company.
So it’s lucky they are able to recruit good young talent, paid and volunteer, to perform their annual season of shows. I see they have “The Wedding Singer” and “Around the World in 80 Days” coming up. The Christmas season show is “Miracle on 34th Street.”