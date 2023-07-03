Abilene’s Great Plains Theater (which uses professional and amateur actors) is going on to do long-time fan favorite “Nunsense” and a version of the Percy Jackson novel “The Lightning Thief” this summer. But their production of “Oliver!” is currently running. We saw and enjoyed it.

This is the 29th year of GPT. The company has made some history on and off stage. It seems to me that it was a lightning strike that caused their first building to be consumed by fire. Since then they’ve moved to a more modern, and more comfortable building east of downtown. A lighted sign on the east side of Buckeye will show you the way.

