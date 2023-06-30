Writer and Director Wes Anderson has a new film out. “Asteroid City” is a movie about a TV show about a play, with the television footage shown as black and white and fitting in a square frame. The movie uses whimsical sub-headings and it cuts back and forth between events in the play and elsewhere.

Sound confusing? Well, Anderson is one of our half dozen best movie-makers. He’ll make sure you get the point. In fact, he’ll even handicap himself further by including a large cast of known actors in the movie’s several concurrent stories, and will still arrange things so that we still get what the movie is saying.

