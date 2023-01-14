The new movie “A Man Called Otto” will please a substantial audience. Ironically, the cinematic version of the recent Swedish novel will make them happy by making them sad. There are people who like sad entertainments.
And this movie is, in its sentimental, melodramatic, tear-jerking way, successfully affective. In this way it may be more like the 1970 sob-a-thon “Love Story” than like anything we’ve seen recently. And let there be no mistake about the movie’s intentions — not one but two of the characters need wheel chairs. And two die prematurely.
Sniff, sniff.
Overlaying the grouping of folks who like to be depressed by music and movies, there is a fair sized population in America who suspect business of being the source of much evil. And a similar sized group who suspect government of the same. In this movie real estate guys are the evil ones. In order to establish them as the baddies, screenwriter David Magee (who wrote “Finding Neverland”) has had to take off on a detour from reason.
Otto (Tom Hanks) and the other characters live in a “gated” block of attached houses, and evil developers want the land. Somehow the real estate guys learn of health problems the individual residents have and use them pry the vaguely ill out of their houses. In real life the developers would just get the city to force the people out and then would demand (and get) tax abatements for benefiting from taxpayers’ misery.
How did the developers get the medical info? Don’t know. Is their method of using this info to get residents to move actually effective? Seems difficult to believe. And why were the villains so incompetent that they didn’t stop the young Mexican woman from moving her family into one of the houses?
Then there’s this logical problem for the plot. Otto’s wife has died, leaving his life without meaning, so he has decided to kill himself. We see him set up the house to protect the decor from gore when he does the self-offing. But later we learn he has been told he is not long for this world for ordinary health reasons.
He’s going to die anyway. Why is he considering suicide? And why are we worried that he may die?
Personally I wasn’t worried. Hanks plays Otto as an easily snookered sort of Mr. Wilson (from Dennis the Menace cartoons) with obsessive compulsions. He is not an attractive character, even if we see that he isn’t as mean as Mr. Mustard. And he decides to perk up and live after tasting the food made by his new neighbor. That’s when he adopts the stray cat.
The rest of the characters are good when they represent certain groups — the immigrant, the children, the transgender, the “social media journalist.” The movie slips up once late in the film and makes a white man — the comic, slow-down race walker — into a minor hero.
But let’s not ignore the most basic issue here. Some people like to go to the movies to cry. German director Mark Forster’s “A Man Called Otto” will please these people very much. Except that “please” seems like the wrong word. Is crying a reasonable reaction to something pleasant?