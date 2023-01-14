The new movie “A Man Called Otto” will please a substantial audience. Ironically, the cinematic version of the recent Swedish novel will make them happy by making them sad. There are people who like sad entertainments.

And this movie is, in its sentimental, melodramatic, tear-jerking way, successfully affective. In this way it may be more like the 1970 sob-a-thon “Love Story” than like anything we’ve seen recently. And let there be no mistake about the movie’s intentions — not one but two of the characters need wheel chairs. And two die prematurely.

