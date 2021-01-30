Editor’s note: 2020 is the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. This is one of a series of articles about area women who made important contributions to their communities.
Clementine Paddleford was born in 1898 on a farm near Stockdale, Kansas. Her childhood, where she rode a horse to school, was the stuff of the idyllic past. Her mother Jennie, the pillar of her world, gave the rambunctious girl advice, such as — “Never grow a wishbone, daughter, where your backbone ought to be” — which Clementine followed through the rest of her rich, and often exotic, life.
The Paddlefords moved to Manhattan in 1913. Clementine enrolled in Manhattan High School and soon began part-time work for the Daily Chronicle, haunting early trains to see what the action was and poking her head into neighbors’ living rooms looking for juicy stories.
After graduating from MHS in 1917, Clementine enrolled in industrial journalism at Kansas State Agricultural College — now Kansas State University. She also participated in many sports — field hockey, basketball and tennis — available to women at that time. She also was on the debate squad and worked on the student newspaper, the Collegian. In addition, she wrote articles for area farm magazines, was editor of the Morning Chronicle and was a stringer for several other Kansas papers. Her social life was never empty either, as she joined a sorority and had a steady boyfriend, Lloyd Zimmerman.
After graduation in 1921, she headed by train to New York City where she took graduate classes in journalism, pounded the pavements for a job, and loathed as well as loved the very different Manhattan she found.
After a year, she moved to Chicago, where she found her niche. Zimmerman had moved to Houston and she agreed to marry him in 1923, but only in secret for fear marriage could destroy her career. She and her husband lived separate lives, meeting only occasionally. They divorced in 1932. He remarried, and she had other male friends over the years.
Professionally, her assignments, clients and friendships grew rapidly and she accepted a position with the Agricultural News Service and editorship of the Milk Market Reporter and branched into farm services scripts for radio station WLS (World’s Largest Radio.) Her farm background was a fit and she brought farm wives to the radio.
By 1924, she was back in New York as women’s editor of Farm & Fireside magazine. She told local tales about the people behind their recipes — mothers feeding toddlers, monarchs fed by chefs, and politicians and Hollywood starlets, who “traveled on their stomachs.”
Jennie’s death in 1927 came at the time when Clementine’s career was rising. Jennie’s influence on her daughter was evident through her values and work ethic. Clementine worked 12-hour days, seven days a week.
Clementine next became the director of the Housekeeping Bureau of the Christian Herald. The job came with large, modern test kitchens, and she worked directly with readers, getting letters and recipes by the hundreds, traveling and researching subjects of interest to her and to the public.
In 1931, she was diagnosed with throat cancer. She chose to have only the malignant growth from her larynx and vocal cords removed, so she would be able to speak through a tube in her throat and still be able to interview. To hide the scars and hold the tube in place, she wore a decorative choker of black velvet, which became as distinct a part of her persona as her swirling cape and tam hats.
In 1936, she began her weekly column in The New York Herald Tribune, and in 1940 gained a huge audience with the Sunday supplement “This Week.” By this time, she was a household name and a wealthy woman. She bought a country house in Connecticut where she spent her weekends — always with her cats.
In 1943, one of Clementine’s closest friends died, leaving her 12-year-old daughter without parents. She took Claire Duffé in as a daughter and their relationship grew and remained close.
When the U.S. entered World War II, Clementine was ready to help cooks plan meals with shortages and rationing. When Winston Churchill gave his Iron Curtain speech, she was there to tell the American audience what he ate for dinner: a soufflé that arrived in front of him “with a rapturous, half-hushed sigh as it settled softly to melt and vanish in a moment like smoke or a dream.” She also included the recipes. She introduced a restaurant critic named Duncan Hines to her readers and offered 12 of his favorite recipes — before he sold his name to the cake mix people.
She never forgot the food at her mother’s table.
“We all have hometown appetites,” she was fond of saying. Although she wrote about taking a seat next to kings, queens and political giants, she spent the bulk of her time at the table with everyday home cooks collecting “word-of-mouth hand-me-downs from mother to daughter.” She served history with her food, pinning dates as well as people to her dishes.
In 1950, she began writing a monthly column, “Food Flashes,” for Gourmet magazine. She reported on new products and celebrated the passing of the seasons.
By the end of 1953, Clementine had attended the Coronation of England’s new Queen Elizabeth and had been honored by TIME magazine.
She traveled the world and was as interested in a campfire stew as she was in a royal repast. She traveled nearly 50,000 miles every year during her newspaper years. By the 1960s, she had literally been everywhere, including to the bottom of the sea in a nuclear submarine.
In 1960, her popular columns were compiled into a cookbook, “How America Eats”, making her one of the first food journalists to document the importance of regional cooking.
“How does America eat?” she asked. “She eats in every language.… even with the increasingly popular trend toward foreign foods, the dishes come to the table with an American accent.”
She returned to Kansas when she could.
“There is no perfume in the world like the springtime smell of prairie air,” she wrote in the Kansas chapter of “How America Eats.”
“Cook Young” was published in 1966, after she selected 150 recipes from more than 50,000 sent to her. She was starting a new series called “How the World Eats” when she died of pneumonia in 1967. She is buried in the Grandview-Mill Creek-Stockdale Cemetery near Riley, Kansas.
In 2008, food writer Kelly Alexander and Cynthia Harris, Kansas State University manuscript/collections archivist and leading authority on the Paddleford archive, published “Hometown Appetites: The Story of Clementine Paddleford, the Forgotten Food Writer Who Chronicled How America Ate.”
Janet Duncan is a board member of the Riley County Historical Society. She says she’s a hometown girl returned to Kansas, and always with an appetite! Much of the information for this article came from the K-State collection. Clementine Paddleford is one of the 20 Riley County women featured in a coloring book published by the Riley County Genealogical Society and Riley County Historical Society.