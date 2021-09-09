AGAPE FAMILY
Join us Sundays, 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. The service will be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, September 12, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams will deliver the message “Love That Forgives” from John 1:17. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Dr. William McConnell will give the message “Last and Least” based on Mark 9:30-37 at our 10:30 a.m. communion in person and online worship service. For online watching just go to our webpage fccmanhattan.org. This Sunday we gather in food for the Flint Hills Breadbasket, and our Youth Group will meet right after worship. Monday 10:30 a.m. book study starts discussion of “Sisters In Arms” Disciple Men’s Fellowship meet Tuesday 8:00 a.m. at Vista. Elders Book Study is on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Disciples Women’s Larson Group meets Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Wednesday evening Michael Martin leads a book study on Reclaiming the Church. Next Saturday we’re having a Treasurer’s in the Trunk parking lot sale, with proceeds going to the DWF Mission fund.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Edith Guffey will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Fall From Grace” Genesis 3. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Disciples Multiply” John 15:12-17. a mission report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study resumes at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will begin the sermon series, “Finding Our Lives Again.” Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “No One Takes My Life.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Our worship will look a little different this Sunday, as we we plan to meet at Long’s Park, MLK Blvd and Yuma, at 9:00 am at the Pavilion. Georgia Metz will lead us in a service of Prayer, Lament, and Remembrance. Aaron Dyck will provide the music and Katie Dyck will lead the Children’s Moments. Our sanctuary cooling system is inoperable at this time. An option for viewing the service will be available through Zoom, and the link can be emailed if you contact our church office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching “Core Values: Worship & Sabbath” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
This is God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday. In between services activities will be available to benefit the community. The Peace-Full Pantry officially opens at Peace Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. The Pantry’s hours will be Sundays 2-4, Tuesdays 2-5, and Thursdays 5-8. Worship this Sunday includes a Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. and a Contemporary service at 11:00 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages are available at 10:00 a.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “The Triumph of Good” taken from the scripture of Romans 8:31-39. Accompanist is James Boys. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship we have fellowship hour with coffee and treats. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning service. Masks are required for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status.
We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, September 12, Board Chair Judy Nickelson and other Board officers discuss the State of the Fellowship and Its Possibilities.
Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Following the service, at 12 pm, members are encouraged to attend a Congregational Meeting, in-person or on Zoom, to learn about the candidate for our open ministerial position. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Influence” based on Matthew 5:10-16. Adult fellowship and class at 10:00. Worship at 11:00.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at our NEW SERVICE TIMES: 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.