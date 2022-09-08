AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Message from Jonathan Hupp about “A Different Gospel.” Contemporary music, informal atmosphere. KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service.
Sunday 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Ave.). Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Rev. Laurie Lewis will give the message “Just 1 of the 99” based on Luke 15:1-10 at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online (fccmanhattan.org). Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday is Food Collection for the Breadbasket. Monday Book Study is 10:30 -11:30 a.m. on Zoom. New participants are always welcome.
The book the group will be discussing is The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Richardson.
Men’s Fellowship meets Tuesday, 8 a.m. at Vista. Dave Ramsey Financial Peace Class continues Tuesdays, 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.
Wednesday Quilting Group meets at 9 a.m., Fellowship Hall, and welcomes anyone interested in quilting. Wednesday evening we are starting Soup & Sustenance, a 5:30 p.m. light meal followed by a 6 p.m.
Bible study on Genesis led by Rev. Laurie. Thursday, 3 p.m. Coffee Fellowship at Radina’s on Claflin. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sue Zschoche will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom.
Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Men’s Breakfast Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Sunday School for all ages Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “God Equips His Leader’ Exodus 3:1-15. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue his message series: Escaping The Cage Of.... The message “Bitterness & Anger” Ephesians 4:32.
A missions report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The study is “Knowing God.” Contact Kathy Smith for study book and code. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion at both services, the 10am service is live streamed.
This Sunday we will celebrate “Rally Day” with fellowship from 9-9:45am, as a kick-off to our fall Christian Education program. Pastor Stephen’s sermon “Lost and Found” is from Gospel reading Luke 15:1-10. Confirmation for 7th & 8th graders resumes on Sunday, October 2nd.
Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Barry Dundas will continue with the sermon series called “Making Sense of the Bible” with his sermon entitled “Violence in the Bible.”
HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday School and Adult Group meet at 9:30 A.M. followed by worship at 10:30 or join us on Facebook at Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center. Children’s Chapel is Wednesdays at 10 and 10:15 a.m.
Call Pastor Schart at 785-587-9400 for information on building faith through Hope In Christ Classes. Hope is located at 3560 Dempsey Road, Manhattan.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include informal time of fellowship starting at 9:30 am, Worship at 10:45 am, and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa and on Zoom.
Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 7 “Lots of Names” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship at Peace Lutheran this Sunday includes a traditional liturgical Lutheran service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages are at 10 a.m. For more information about Peace and its ministries, visit www.peacemhk.org.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. US Highway 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 a.m., Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
This Sunday, September 11, join us for The Practice of Belonging, with Rev Dr Isabel Call. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Unity in Christ” based on I Corinthians 1:10-15. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11 a.m.