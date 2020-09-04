AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers Sunday. Link to recorded video of worship services is at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so; masks are available if you need one. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. Also live streaming the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Sept. 6 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. College Heights Baptist is unable to offer nursery care at the present time. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from 2 Corinthians 5:11-21 and the title of the sermon is “Discovering the meaning of life by dying.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship at 10:30 a.m. and livestream Sunday on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivers the message, “Our Lord’s First Days,” from Mark 1:1-18. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading the online worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. with Plymouth Congregational Church UCC in Lawrence via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “God’s Life-Giving Instructions,” Psalms 19. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “If someone sins against you,” Matthew 18:15-20. It will also be shared on the Facebook page. There will also be communion and a compassion report Sunday. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran Church will worship in-person at 9 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. There will be one worship service outside at 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian has three ways to worship Sunday: an 8:30 a.m. outdoor service in Friendship Park, where people can worship from cars by tuning into FM frequency 91 MHz, or bringing a lawn chair to sit in the park. A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the church office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon, “Watching, Waiting, Witnessing.” All other church activities are suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join at 10:30 a.m. Sunday online on the website at fumcmanhattan.com or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, continuing the sermon series, “It’s a Stranger Thing,” looking at some of the strange encounters people had with God in the Bible. Rev. Melanie Nord will give the sermon, “Jacob and the Stranger.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. The service will be led by Georgia Metz. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 18:15-27 “Entering the Kingdom.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
In-person traditional worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Please wear a mask to worship. Please come at 9 a.m. for a socially distanced tailgate event from 9-10 a.m, in the parking lot. Peace Lutheran is parking cars for KSU football games this year with $20/car. Contact the church office for more info about Bible Studies and youth group activities.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
This Sunday, Mother Casey Rohleder will preach and officiate the 9:30 a.m. service in the nave (inside the church) and via Zoom. Communion of just the bread will be served and spiritual communion for Zoom participants. People need to wear masks and be socially distanced. If anyone wants the Zoom link, contact Mother Casey at 785-259-4627 or Senior Warden, Larry Hannan at 785-458-9895. The regular weekly events are as follows: Tuesdays, Mother Casey’s office day, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., morning prayer at 9 a.m. in the nave & via Zoom, and Bible Study at 10 a.m. in Guild Hall and via Zoom; Wednesdays, noon day prayer at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom; and Thursdays, first and third Thursdays are Sharing Table free hot take-away breakfast from 7-9 a.m. in Guild Hall, and Cursillo Reunion Group at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Visit the Facebook page and the website at stlukeswamego.org.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join us on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m.
For live streaming, go to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. Sunday. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. Fr. Rex Matney presiding this Sunday. Join for virtual coffee hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370?. The password is V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0dqMnpkeENPQT09, the meeting ID is 853 6646 6370, pass code is 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship at 10 a.m. with options of listening from your car, sitting in the shade, or sitting in the sanctuary and watching the service on the large screen television. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “How can something simple be so hard.” Scripture is Romans 13:8-10. Amanda Arrington is the pianist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks Sunday shares a helpful process for traveling the unchartered waters of these challenging times in her talk, “Seeing who we are on a clear day.” Sunday streaming service at 10:30 a.m. Join Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook by request.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom. Find the link at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the guest speaker is Stan Cox of The Land Institute in Salina. Cox explores issues raised in his latest book, “The Green New Deal and Beyond.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Empathy,” based on Matthew 9:35-36. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join us in-person or online Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. The live stream, nursery and Kid’s Ministry from birth to 5th grade all start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.