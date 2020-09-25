AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Pastor Jonathan Hupp begins a new message series about God and government with how faith and politics can interact called “1 out of 5.” KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. More info and a link to recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN (LCMS)
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am. We will be following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so; masks are available if you need one. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. Live streaming the service on Sunday; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Sept. 27 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. College Heights Baptist is unable to offer nursery care at this time. The pastor, Lentz Upshaw, preaching from Mark 10:35-45 and the title of thesermon is “A Kingdom Ruled by Servants.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship and livestream Sunday at 10:30 a.m on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “We Travel by Stages,” from Exodus 17:1-2, 5-7. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, continuing the sermon series: “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart” with “Rizpah Mourns Her Sons: Public Grief That Inspires Action,” based on 2 Samuel 3:7 and 2 Samuel 21:1-14. Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services are FCC Manhattan’s YouTube page. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “No Substitutes,” Exodus 20:4 and Romans 1:21-25. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. This is Freedom Sunday. Special speaker Ketty Reppert’s message title is: “Time for Restoration,” from Isaiah 58:1-12. A love offering will be collected. The message will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship in-person Sunday at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Email office@flcmhk.org for details about times and how to sign up to attend. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
There are three ways to worship Sunday. There will be an 8:30 a.m. outdoor service in Friendship Park where people can worship from cars by tuning into FM frequency 91.1 MHz or bring a lawn chair to sit in the park. A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the church office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast our worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “Lip Service.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Ezekiel 18:1-4, 25-32 and Matthew 21:23-32. All other activities are suspended until further notice. Call 785-537-0518 for more information.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist is continuing the sermon series, “It’s a Stranger Thing,” looking at some of the strange encounters people had with God in the Bible. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Isaiah and the Stranger.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School and Adult class at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship led by Pastor Matt Scharf at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Previous services and Bible studies are archived on the Facebook page. COVID-19 guidelines are followed at Hope. To continue building faith, call Pastor Sharf at 785-537-9400 to schedule “Hope in Christ” classes. Hope Lutheran and Early Learning Center is at 3560 Dempsey Rd. For questions, call Virgyln at 785-313-3708
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Kristine Regehr will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-407.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Hot coffee and nursery provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 18:35-43 from “Sight to the Blind.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
In-person worship at Peace this week. Meets at 10:30 a.m. and it can be live streamed on Facebook at the same time. The Sunday, morning services can be viewed anytime after 10:30 a.m. on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page or the church’s website, peace-to-you.org. Drive-thru communion offered from 1:30-3 p.m. on Sept. 27. Please bring pets for a special drive-thru pet blessing in honor of St. Francis of Assisi day.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
This Sunday, John Desper will lead morning prayer at 9:30 a.m. with a recorded sermon from the Bishop. There will be no communion. Everyone will wear masks and stay socially distanced. The Zoom link can be obtained by contacting Mother Casey at 785-259-46270 or Senior Warden Larry Hannan at 785-458-9895. Our regular weekly events are as follows: Tuesdays, Mother Casey’s office day, 8-3:30 p.m; morning prayer, 9 a.m. in the nave & via Zoom; Bible Study at 10 a.m. in Guild Hall & via Zoom; Wednesdays, noon day prayer at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom; and Thursdays first and third Thursdays, free hot take-away breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m., Guild Hall and Cursillo Reunion Group, 7 p.m. via Zoom. The third Sunday of every month from 6:30-8 p.m., there will be a conversation lead by Doug Benson about a film we have watched ahead of time. This past Sunday it was a documentary, “The Struggle in the Fields,” available for free on YouTube.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. For live streaming, go to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can watch the whole service at a later time.Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith presiding Sunday. People can join for virtual coffee hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370?. The password is V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0dqMnpkeENPQT09, meeting ID is 853 6646 6370 and pass code is 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Drive-in worship service Sunday at 9 a.m. through the end of October. Worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. with social distance and masks observed. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “If ThenŠ” based on the scripture of Philippians 2:1-3. Amanda Arrington is the pianist. Trinity’s annual rummage sale is Friday at 3-6 p.m. and Saturday 8-11 a.m. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks on Sunday speaks of welcoming more good in her message, “Would It Be OK if Things Got Better?” Sunday streaming service online at10:30 a.m. Join Unity of Manhattan Live by request via Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find the link at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., we’ll gather together for a magical, musical morning, as we celebrate UUFM Musicale XIX. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Just As I Am,” based on John 4:7-14. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join us in-person Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Live stream available. Nursery and Kid’s Ministry from birth to 5th grade is available at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.