AGAPE FAMILY
Join us Sundays, 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10:00 A.M. Service is at 11:00 A.M. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing message series through the biblical book of Acts, with a focus on Chapter 15 led by Rich Lorenzo. Gathering in person at 10:00 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More info and a link to livestream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. The service will be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, September 5, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams will deliver the message “The Church Your Pastor Needs” from Romans 12:1-21. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Dr. Bill McConnell will give the message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, “The Narrow Way of Discipleship” based on Mark 8:27-38. Elders will meet at 4:00 p.m. Do Day Quilters meet Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. is a book study on Reclaiming the Church. Cub Scouts will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. For full information please see fccmanhattan.org
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “In The Beginning” Genesis 1. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Disciples Forgive” Colossians 3. Communion will be served. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study resumes September 8 at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Join Manhattan Mennonite Church on Zoom, Sunday, September 5 at 10:45 am. Melissa Atchison will share the message with a focus on Colossians 3: 23-24, and Bob Atchison will present Children’s Moments. For the link to the service, please contact the church office at office@manhattanmennnonitechurch.org.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching “Core Values: Committed To Living In Covenant Community” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45; BASIC starts September 8 and Children’s Sunday School starts September 12. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Cheap Grace” taken from the scripture of James 2:1-17. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship we have fellowship hour with coffee and treats. Farmers’ Market is open each Sunday following worship with fresh produce and home baked goods. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning service. Masks are required for everyone older that age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, September 5, Rev Dr Marian Stewart, of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, Ohio, reflects On Coming Back, Strong. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Home With God”, based on Luke 15:11-24. Adult fellowship and class at 10:00. Worship at 11:00.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at our new service times: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.