AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to inspiring sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk for more information. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor is Paul Barkey. Worshipers may enter in the building, listen in their cars on FM radio or sit outside and listen by speaker.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Pastor Jonathan Hupp wraps up the message series “2 Kinds of Idiots with a look at what it means to be ‘Fools for Christ.’” KidSpace ministry available for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. More information and a link to recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH (LCMS)
Worship service at 10:30 am. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines Sunday. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so; masks are available if you need one. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. This Sunday, there will be a baptismal service at Tuttle Creek beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday at Shelter #3. No Sunday School classes on Sunday. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Colossians 2:13-15. The title of the sermon is “Celebrating Forgiveness.” Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel, FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivering the message “Provision in the Wilderness,” from Exodus 16:1-15. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will lead the online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday. he will continue a sermon series “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart” with “Unraveled by Uncertainty: Peter Sinks in the Water.” Connect through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “It’s About Relationship,” Exodus 20: 1-3 and Matthew 22: 34-40. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “Zero Sum Game,” Matthew 20:1-16. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Next Sunday will be Freedom Sunday. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship in-person Sunday at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Email office@flcmhk.org for details about times and how to sign up to attend. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian has three ways to worship Sunday. There will be an 8:30 a.m. outdoor service in Friendship Park where one can worship from the car by tuning into FM frequency 91.1 MHz or bring a lawn chair to sit in the park. A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the church office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “What’d You Expect.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Jonah 3:10-4:11 and Matthew 20:1-16. All other church activities are suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. The service will be led by Linda Lewis. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery provided. Pastor Stephen Sprague preaching Acts 8:1-8 “Ravaging and Rejoicing.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Hosting a traditional in-person worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Please bring a mask. This service may also be viewed on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page and viewed afterwards on both Facebook and the church’s website, peace-to-you.org. Please contact the office for Zoom links for Christian education opportunities. IGNITE Youth Group for 7th-12th graders meets Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service on Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
Resuming the offering of the Typica at 10 a.m. Sunday. The normal schedule going forward will be Sunday 10 a.m. with Typica and the second Saturday monthly at 10 a.m. with Divine Liturgy. No coffee-hour will be served following services until further notice. Please remember to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing from those not of your household during the service.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Small groups who agree to practice social distancing and cleaning protocols may begin to meet with the permission of the Vestry. Large groups and worship will continue to be unable to meet. The Encore Shop and the Happy Kitchen will continue to be closed. In the meantime, please consider the opportunities for digital gathering including the return of worship that is streamed through Facebook. This Sunday there will be a service of spiritual communion with Father Shawn Streepy presiding and preaching. Tom Snyder will be the lector. Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Sunday worship is streamed from the church with a small group of clergy and lay ministers in-person.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
This Sunday, Trinity Presbyterian will begin having the 10 a.m. worship service in the sanctuary with social distancing between families and wearing masks. For those that prefer not to worship indoors, there is a 9 a.m. drive-in worship service Sundays through the end of October, weather permitting. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “The Problem with Grace,” based on the scripture of Matthew 20:1-16. Amanda Arrington is the pianist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks on Sunday speaks of holding onto dreams, seeing possibilities and finding courage in her talk, “The Gift of Grit and How to Get It.” Sunday streaming service online at 10:30 a.m. Join Unity of Manhattan Live by request via Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find the link at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone explores “Renewing Our Mission: What Are We Doing Here?” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message Sunday will be “Water to Wine,” based on John 2:1-11. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join for in-person or online worship Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Livestream, nursery and Kid’s Ministry from birth-5th grade available at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.