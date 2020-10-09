AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN (LCMS)
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so; masks are available. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UNITED
METHODIST
College Avenue UMC offers a relaxed, traditional online service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website at caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services and Sunday School videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. College Heights Baptist will also live stream the service. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Oct. 11 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. College Heights Baptist is unable to offer nursery care at the present time. Pastor Lentz Upshaw will be preaching from 1 Peter 1:3-12. The title of the sermon is “What You Need to Know About God When Life is Hard.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and live stream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “Being Church” from Philippians 4:1-9. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will lead worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, he continues a sermon series “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart” with this week’s focus on “When Humans Unravel God’s Plan for Justice.” Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Guest preacher is the Rev. Julian DeShazier via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Remember the Sabbath,” Exodus 20:8-11 and Luke 6:1-11 Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message title is: “Coming to the Party” from Matthew 22:1-14. A mission’s report will be presented. The message will be shared on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
There will be one worship service Oct. 11 outside in the parking lot at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. Visit firstlutheranmanhattan.org.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two ways to worship Sunday. A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the church office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “The Extravagance of God.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Isaiah 25:1-9 and Matthew 22:1-14. All other activities continue to be suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for worship. People can attend in-person at 2101 Deep Creek Rd. Please bring a chair and wear a mask. Social distancing protocols will be followed. This service will be broadcast live to the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. There will also be a pre-recorded service available on the website, fumcmanhattan.com. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week continuing the sermon series, “It’s a Stranger Thing,” looking at some of the strange encounters people had with God in the Bible. Rev. Sarah marsh will give the sermon, “Jesus and the Stranger.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School and Adult group meet at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Coronavirus guidelines are followed at Hope. Previous worship services are archived on the Facebook page. The Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society (LWMS) Mid-America Fall Rally is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 5905 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd. in Manhattan. Questions, call 587-313-3708
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. The service will be led by Kristine Regehr. The meeting will open at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-407.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 19:11-27 “The Ten Minas.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098 for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
In-person worship Sunday will be contemporary in style. Meets at 10:30 a.m. Please wear a mask. Contact the office for more information about Peace’s youth ministry, adult Bible Studies and intergenerational study.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
This Saturday at 10 a.m. is the Divine Liturgy, commemorating the Holy Martyrs Eulampios and Eulampia. Fr. Nikolai Meyer presiding. Typica for the Sunday of the Fathers of the Seventh Ecumenical Council on Sunday at 10 a.m.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join us on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. You can also watch the whole service at a later time. The Sunday service will be presided by Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith with Postulant Dillon Green as the Homilist. Deb Lamb will be the lector. People are also welcome to join us for virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370?. Meeting ID is 853 6646 6370. Passcode is 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
This Sunday, there will be a drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley preaching. His sermon is based on the scripture of Matthew 22:1-14. Jane Boys is guest accompanist. Our adult study entitled “Hallmarks of the Reformation” meets on Mondays at noon, led by Rev. Hawley. The study will be held at the church in-person and also with a Zoom option. People are welcome to join in-person or Zoom. Call or email the office for the Zoom link. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Please join us for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone explores “Deeply Listening to Others.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “I Need Help,” based on John 5:2-11. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW COMMUNITY
Join in-person Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Live stream available, Nursery and Kid’s Ministry birth-5th grade available at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.