AGAPE FAMILY
Join us Sundays, 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service is at 11:00 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, October 31, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams will deliver the message “Encouraging One Another’s Faith” from Isaiah 41:8-10. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship is “The Doctor is Within” based on 2 King 5:1-15. Right after worship there will be a brief Congregational Meeting. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. our congregation will host our yearly Trunk or Treat fun time for all children who can come! Our Youth Group will meet Tuesday, lower level, 6:00 p.m. and College Age meets Thursday at 6:00 p.m. by Zoom. Full information on our website, fccmanhattan.org
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching. Special music to feature the handbell choir. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person only. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Power Grab” Genesis 27. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Dangers of the Last Days” 1 John 2:18-27.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. E-mail Kathy Lewis at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting code. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Trunk-or-Treat this Sunday 11:15 am — 1 pm at First Lutheran Church. Lunch provided, bounce house, yard games, free candy. Worship at 8:15 am and 10 am. Free meals continue served to-go Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 6 pm.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue the sermon series, “Finding Our Lives Again”. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Paralyzed by Fear”.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School and Adult group meet at 9:30 a.m. and you may join us on Zoom for Adult group. Worship begins at 10:30. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10 and 10:15 a.m. To deepen your faith come attend “Hope in Christ Classes” by calling Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400. God’s blessings to you!
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Everyone is invited to Manhattan Mennonite Church at 10th and Fremont at 10:45 am Sunday, October 31 for an “All Saints” Worship service of sharing and songs in memory of those who have gone before us.
Participants may also share in the service through Zoom. Contact the church office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org for a Zoom link through email.Richard Harris is our worship leader, Sharolyn Jackson and Cathy Bitikofer will provide musical direction and accompaniment.
We are asking that all remain masked while inside the building during gatherings, to protect our most vulnerable. Faith Formation for all resumes Sunday, November 7 at 9:30 a.m in person.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 23:13-25 “Crucify Him!” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace’s Annual Trunk or Treat and chili cook-off will be Sunday, Oct. 31, at 12:30 p.m. Please bring a pot of chili to share if you can. The community is welcome. Bring a trunk full of candy and costumes are welcome, even during worship. Worship is at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Christian Education classes for all ages are at 10 a.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45; BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “The Story of Ruth-Part One” taken from the scripture of Ruth 1:1-18. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Join us on Mondays at 11:45 a.m. in the sanctuary for a video study featuring the ministry of Jesus. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, Rev Dr Isabel Call shares the reflection, The Journey and the Destination. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.