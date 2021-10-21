ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11:00 a.m., Adult Sunday School is at 10:00 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey. This Sunday is “Drive a Tractor to Church”. Drive tractors to the church for service and lunch.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. The service will be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Oct. 24th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Exodus 6:14-7:13. The title of the sermon is How to Prepare for a Miracle. Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, October 24, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams will deliver the message “Caring for the Community” from Matthew 25:31-45. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Dr Bill McConnell’s message for this Sunday’s 10:30 communion worship service will be “is the Bible Inerrant and Infallible?” based upon Timothy 3:12-17. Join us in person or online at fccmanhattan.org. Sunday School classes for all ages meet at 9:30 am. Nursery for infants to pre-K is provided. TRUTH Youth meets at 6 pm Tuesday evening at the church and College Age meet via Zoom, Thursday evening, 6 pm. All children are welcome to Trunk or Treat Activities, October 31st, 4 — 6 pm in the church parking lot.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “A Test for Abraham” Genesis 22:1-19. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Danger of the Last Days” from 1 John. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. A fellowship lunch follows the service. Wednesday Bible study via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. E-mail Kathy Lewis at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting code. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue the sermon series, “Finding Our Lives Again”. Rev. Melanie Nord will give the sermon, “The Prison of Rigidity”.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School and Adult Group begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship at 10:30 and on Facebook at Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10:00 and 10:15 a.m. “Hope in Christ” classes to deepen your faith. available by calling Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite Church welcomes everyone to in-person worship and remote Zoom connection on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 10:45 am at 1000 Fremont. Rene Smalldridge will share his testimony of the great things God has done in his life. The Children’s Message will be given by Jenny Bergen, and music will be led by Aaron Dyck and Cathy Bitikofer. Contact the church office for a Zoom link at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 23:1-12 “King of the Jews” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace’s Annual Trunk or Treat will be Sunday, Oct. 31, at 12:30 p.m. Bring a decorated trunk and lots of candy. Costumes welcome. There will also be a potluck chili cook-off for anyone who is interested. Worship times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Christian Ed classes for all ages at 10 a.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Along the Way” taken from the scripture of Mark 10:46-52. Guest accompanist is Douglas Ragon, a music major at Kansas State University. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Fall Congregational Meeting will be held following worship with our Stewardship Luncheon after the meeting. Join us on Mondays at 11:45 a.m. in the sanctuary for a video study featuring the ministry of Jesus. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, October 24, United Church of Christ minister Myles Alexander reflects on United Nations Sunday. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.