AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
This Sunday, guest speaker Marco Casanova from Desert Streams Ministries will talk about his journey with “unwanted same sex attraction” as Bluemont continues the Cross Current message series about love, intimacy and fulfilling sexuality. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sunday on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. Also, part one of the two-week Knowing God class will meet over a free lunch from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1801 Anderson Ave. The Knowing God class will help begin and/or develop a close relationship with God. More information and a link to recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service at 10:30 am. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask; masks are available. Call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers a relaxing, traditional service online at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website at caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services and Sunday School videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. College Heights Baptist is following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. College Heights Baptist also live streams the service. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Oct. 18 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, College Heights Baptist is unable offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. This Sunday, College Heights Baptist will be celebrating the Lord’s Supper and a baptism. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from 1 Peter 3:18-22 and the title of the sermon is “Celebrating the Victory of Christ through Baptism” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “Free to Be… the Baptist Way / Religious Freedom” from Matthew 22:15-22. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading the online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, he continues a sermon series “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart” with this week’s focus on “Unraveling from Saul to Paul.” Connect through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Taking Care Of My Family,” Exodus 20:12 and Ephesians 6:1-4 Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message title is: “Give Yourself Back To God,” from Matthew 22:15-22. The message will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship in-person this at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Sunday. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. On Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.., there will be a costume parade and hand out candy bags. The community is invited. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two ways to worship Sunday. A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “A Coin Toss.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Isaiah 45:1-7 and Matthew 22:15-22. All other activities are suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, First United Methodist is beginning the sermon series, “The Wesleyan Revival.” Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “A Brand Plucked from the Fire.”
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Melissa Atchison will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery. hot coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 19:28-40, “Hail To The King.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
There is a new time and location for Sunday worship at 4 p.m. at the Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz. Pastor Jonathan Haney concludes the “Table in the Wilderness” series with a sermon entitled, “Wait.” People can also join the worship service through online streaming at manhattanreformed.org.
PEACE LUTHERAN
There will be a traditional service at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online Sunday. Bishop Susan Candea providing the message. Join us on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. or anytime thereafter. It can also be viewed on the website, www.peace-to-you.org. Please contact the office for Christian Education Zoom links. Youth Group for 7th-12th graders meets Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday 11 a.m. Confirmation service at the 8:30 a.m. service this week. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9-9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. This Sunday, there will be a service of Spiritual Communion with Father Shawn Streepy, preaching and presiding. Ann Pearce will be the lector. People are welcome to join for virtual coffee hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370?. The password is V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0dqMnpkeENPQT09, meeting ID is 853 6646 6370 and passcode is 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Sunday. Rev. James Hawley preaching Sunday. His sermon is based on the scripture of Philippians 4:4-7. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Our adult study entitled “Hallmarks of the Reformation” meets on Mondays at noon, led by Rev. Hawley. The study will be held at the church in-person and also with a Zoom option. People are welcome to join in-person or if you would like to participate by Zoom, call or email the church office so we can send you the zoom link. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks speaks Sunday about finding the blessings in the interruptions which life brings into planned experiences. Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook.com for Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services on-line, rather than in-person to protect the members and guests. Please join us for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone presents “Deeply Listening to the Sacred World.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Think Like Jesus,” based on John 6:5-15. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join us in-person at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Live stream available. Nursery and Kid’s Ministry birth-5th grade available at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.