AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Kicking off new “On Purpose” message series. Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel. Meets at 1212 Bluemont Ave with physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers available. More information and a link to recorded video of services is at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 am. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask; masks are available. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers just a relaxed, traditional online service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check the website at caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services and Sunday School videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. The service will also be live streamed. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Nov. 8 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, College Heights Baptist offers nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Our pastor, Lentz Upshaw, preaching from 1 Peter 2:1-10 and the title of the sermon is “Growing Up Through Sacrifice.” Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship and livestream service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Livestream is on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “Free to Be… the Baptist Way / Church Freedom” from Matthew 18:18-20 and II Corinthians 3:17. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will lead the worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, he continues a sermon series: “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart,” with this week’s focus on “Unraveling Hopelessness.” People can attend the service in-person or connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The High Cost Of Theft,” Exodus 20:15, Exodus 22:1-4 and Ephesians 4:28. Worship is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message title is: “Be Prepared,” Matthew 25:1-13. The message will be shared on the Facebook page. A mission’s report will be presented. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran will worship in-person Sunday at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 pm.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship with an in-person traditional Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Continuing to broadcast the worship service via the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). This Sunday, there will be a special guest preacher. Rev. Kelly Pittman will be delivering the sermon titled, “Focus.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Isaiah 65:17-25 and Luke 21:5-19. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School and Adult Group meet at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. on the theme, “Jesus will come again to judge the living and the dead.” Worship lessons to read are Daniel 7:9-10, 1 Thessalonians 5:1-11 and Matthew 25:31-46. Previous services are archived on the Facebook page. Hope Work day is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Interested in building faith, call Pastor Scharf at 785-313-9400 for Hope in Christ classes for everyone. For questions, call Virgyln at 785-313-3708
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Melissa Atchison will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided.
Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 20:9-18, “The Wicked Tenants.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN REORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz. Pastor Jonathan Haney preaches from Genesis 18: “The Practice of Righteousness in the Midst of Evil.”
People can join the worship service through online streaming at manhattanreformed.org.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday is contemporary in-style and begins at 10:30 a.m. Please wear a mask and social distance. It can also be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. or viewed anytime thereafter on Facebook or the website, peace-to-you.org. Please contact the office for Zoom links for Women’s Bible Study, Adult Bible Study, Intergenerational Bible Study and more.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN
CHAPEL
This Sunday’s 10 a.m. Typica service will be that for the Synaxis of the Archangels. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study on Genesis continues via Zoom. This Thursday, at 6 p.m. the chapel will serve Vespers for the Feast of St. John Chrysostom. Fr. Nikolai will be available to hear confessions before Vespers from 5 p.m. and again after Vespers. People who want to make an appointment with Fr. Nikolai earlier that afternoon or need the Zoom ID for the Bible Study, please contact Fr. Nikolai at frnmeyers@gmail.com.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer, that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9-9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. The Sunday service will be presided by Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith with Postulant Dillon Green as the Homilist. Mike Sexton will be the lector. People are welcome to join for virtual coffee hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370?. Password is V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0dqMnpkeENPQT09. Meeting ID is 853 6646 6370. Passcode is 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks and social distancing are requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Of This We May Be Certain,” based on the scripture of Romans 8. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks shares inspiration from Mark 8:36 for traveling the path ahead in her talk, “Winners and Losers.” Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook for Sunday’s streaming service at 10:30 a.m.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services online, rather than in-person, to protect members, guests and the community. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone explores “Healing in Uncertain Times.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Seeing Anew,” based on John 9:1-12. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday,
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.