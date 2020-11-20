AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
BLUEMONT
This Sunday continuing the “On Purpose” message series and will look at “Your S.H.A.P.E.” Bluemont is gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. More information and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if able to do so. Masks are available. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
College Avenue UMC offers relaxed, traditional service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Visit caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the watch worship online button to see all worship services. There are even fun lesson videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. College Heights Baptist is following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. CHBC will also live stream the service. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Nov. 22 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, CHBC can offer nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Guest speaker David Cobb will be preaching from Isaiah 45:15. The title of the sermon is “The God Who Hides.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and live stream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “Gratitude and Wholeness” from Colossians 2:6-7. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading the worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. He will continue a sermon series “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart.” For the next two weeks. the service will be online-only, live streamed through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook, and then afterward available on YouTube in the FCC Manhattan category. Visit fccmanhattan.org for full information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Kayla Bonnewell from Church of the Open Arms and Cathedral of Hope in Oklahoma City will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Be Content,” Exodus 20:17, 1 Timothy 6:6-10 and 1 John 2:15-17. Worship is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message title is: “Seeing Christ in Everyday Faces,” Matthew 25:31-46. The message will be shared on the Facebook page. No Wednesday Bible Study this week. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will worship Sunday for Christ the King with the celebration of the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper with an in-person traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “Tending Sheep.” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Ezekiel 34:11-16, 20-24 and Matthew 25:31-46. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Welcome to Hope as Professor/Pastor David Scharf ofMartin Luther Colege leads Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and shares God’s word at 10:30 a.m. Midweek Advent Services will be Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Worship will begin each evening at 6:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. The service will be led by Kristine Regehr. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join. please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
RESBYTERIAN
This week, Manhattan Reformed Presbyterian welcomes Dr. Barry York, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who is the president of Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Pastor York will be at the pulpit Sunday during the 4 p.m. worship service in the Free Methodist building, 1231 Poyntz Ave. Pastor York preaching from Psalm 117, “An Outburst of Praise.” The worship service can also be joined online through the streaming link at manhattanreformed.org.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching “Gratitude: A Thankful Heart.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace Lutheran’s in-person worship has been suspended for the time being. Please join at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on the Facebook livestream or watch it anytime thereafter on either Facebook or the website, peace-to-you.org. Christian Education classes continue to be via Zoom. Please contact the church office for links.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
All events and services are via Zoom. Contact Mother Casey Rohleder for the links at 785-259-4627. They are as follows: Sunday service, 9:30 a.m. and Adult Sunday School following. Tuesday: morning prayer, 9 a.m. and Bible Study, 10 a.m. Wednesday, noonday prayer, 12:30 p.m. and Embracing Evangelism group, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cursillo Reunion Group, 7 p.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk/live/ between 9-9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. The Sunday service will be presided by David Littrell with Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith as the Homilist. Deb Lamb will be the lector. People are also welcome to join for virtual coffee hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02wb.zoom.us/j/85366466370?. Password is V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0odqMnpkeENPGT09. Meeting ID is 85366466370. Passcode is 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with 10:30 am on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “A Overflow of Thanksgiving,” based on the scripture of 2 Corinthians 9. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist. The Thank Offering will be dedicated during worship. The Worship Committee will be hosting the Hanging of the Greens following worship. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks shares insights from Apostle Paul’s formula (1 Thessalonians, 5:16-18) for finding blessings in experiences with her message, “Moving Beyond Thanks-Giving to Thanks-Living.” Sunday’s streaming service 10:30 a.m. online. Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services online, rather than in-person, to protect members, guests and community. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., guest will be Curtis Kekahbah of the Kanza Nation, who examines “Perseverance with Humility.” This service will not be available for later viewing. Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Thanksgiving,” based on Psalm 103:1-5. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.