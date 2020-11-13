AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to inspiring sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, AgapeFamily.org or 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
This Sunday, the church continues the On Purpose message series, and will look at how the early church models people who willingly give “Everything We Have” for others. Bluemont is gathering in person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Ave.) with masks and physical distancing. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers. Also, the Experiencing Christian Community membership class will meet over a free lunch from noon — 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at 1801 Anderson Ave. More info and a link to livestream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. The church will follow the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so; masks are available. For more information, call 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
Looking for a relaxed traditional worship experience? College Avenue UMC offers just that online at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Check caumcmanhattan.org for more information about events at College Avenue UMC. Click the Watch worship online button to see all worship services and even some Sunday school videos for the kids.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. The church is following social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. College Heights will also livestream the service; Go to the church website and look for the Facebook post for the Nov. 15 worship service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. For the present time, the church can offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Pastor Lentz Upshaw will preach from 1 Peter 2:6-8 and the title of the sermon is “Getting Rid of Your Shame.” Any questions, call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “Stewardship and the Law of the Harvest,” from II Corinthians 9:6-15. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will lead worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, he continues a sermon series, “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart,” with this week’s focus on “Unraveling Dreams.” You can attend our service in person, or connect through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for the full scope of the congregation’s mission in the community and the world.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker, Rabbi Moti Rieber will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The Free Methodist Church, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “As Good As Our Word,” Exodus 20:16, Zechariah 8:16-17, and Matthew 5:33-37. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message title is “Trust Not Fear,” Matthew 25:14-20. The message will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian Church of Manhattan will worship this Sunday with an In-Person Traditional Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. The church will continue to broadcast Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman will be delivering the sermon titled “Who’s Got This?” Scripture lessons for this Sunday are Psalm 90:1-12 and Matthew 25:14-30. For more information, you may call 785-537-0518.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite Church is holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. The service will be led by Kristine Regehr. The meeting will open up at 10:30 and the service will start at 10:45; to join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 20:19-26, “God & Caesar.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
MANHATTAN
REFORMED
PRESBYTERIAN
Meets for worship Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Free Methodist Church building, 1231 Poyntz. Pastor Jonathan Haney is preaching an ongoing series through the book of Genesis, this week with a sermon from Chapter 19: “The Doom of Sodom and its Warning to Us.” The worship service is also livestreamed through a link at manhattanreformed.org. Call 477-8837 for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday is a Traditional Lutheran liturgical service at 10:30 a.m. If you choose to worship in person, we ask that you please wear a mask. Services can also be livestreamed on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page at 10:30 and anytime thereafter. It can also be viewed after 10:30 on the church’s website, peace-to-you.org. Contact the church office for information about the Adult Bible Study, Intergenerational Study, IGNITE Youth Group, SPARK ministry for 4th-6th graders, Women’s Bible Study, and more.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join the church on Sundays for Morning Prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. by going to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45. You can also watch the whole service at a later time if you wish. This Sunday, there will be a service of Spiritual Communion with Father Shawn Streepy, preaching and presiding. Anastasia Cunningham will be the lector You are also welcome to join virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370? pw=V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0dqMnpkeENPQT09 — Meeting ID: 853 6646 6370 Passcode 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
Join the church for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship on Sunday is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Mask and social distance requested. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “The Neither/Nor Solution” based on the scripture of John 4:-24. Amanda Arrington, accompanist. The church is at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website is trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
The UU Fellowship continues to hold services online, rather than in-person, to protect members, guests and community. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone explores “The Healing Power of Telling the Truth.” Learn more at uufm.net.
UNITY CHURCH
Reverend B.J. Banks shares insights for walking a spiritual journey during these challenging times in her message, “Is Patience A Virtue?” Sunday’s streaming service 10:30 a.m. online. Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook.com.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Our Good Shepherd”, based on John 10:3-11. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.