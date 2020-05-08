AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers remain in their vehicles. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Currently using an online, podcast-style format. This week, Jonathan and Reagan Hupp leading discussion about how “Now Matters Later.” Access at bluemont.church. Live at 10 a.m. Sunday.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Online service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via the Facebook page — Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Led by Pastor King Crawford. Call 785-776-2227.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Continuing to gather via Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 10 worship service. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Genesis 2:18-25 and the title of the sermon is “What Does the Family Teach Us About God?” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Pastor John Parsley delivering a YouTube Live video message, “Behold Your Mother” from 2 Timothy 1:3-7 at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. This video will appear on our Facebookpage (First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS) and website: www.fbcmanhattan.com.
Gatherings at church have been suspended until further notice. Church office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Join for online worship by connecting through First Christian Manhattan Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Following live worship, this service and previous worship can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube.com. Visit fccmanhattan.org for additional information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday School classes for all ages meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping ser
ves a free meal Sundays at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice.
Visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
During this coronavirus crisis, the churches in the Free Methodist Conference will not gather for worship per the directive of Superintendent Cromwell. The church is available for electronic support to meet any needs. Please feel free to contact through email at lewissmith1953@yahoo.com, cell phone/text message at 620-717-5464 or phone 785-537-2238.
Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Sunday School will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Pastor Smith delivering a message online via Facebook Live on Sunday at 11 a.m.
The Facebook page is Lewis O. Smith Sr. The sermon will be shared also on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s Adult Bible study at 7 p.m. will be by Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith for details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Continuing to worship online this Sunday. We have a team set up to reopen the church and we are re-evaluating the situation week-by-week. Updates will be provided on the website firstlutheranmanhattan.org and the Facebook page. Worship services are posted every Saturday evening there as well.
Also have Sunday School and Sunday morning coffee hour via Zoom. Email office@flcmhk.org for the link. Free dinners to-go continue every Thursday and Friday night at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live. Visit facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan and the YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Rev. Marilyn Sweet delivering the sermon entitled: “Stone Jar, Sparkling Crystal.” All in-person services and activities have been cancelled until further notice.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors. Due to COVID-19, please join services on Facebook.
Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning at facebook.com/jrpumc/live or join us at the outside service in cars at the Leonardville Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. The service will be led by Kristine Regehr.
The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Both in-person and online this week. No nursery. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 14:1-11 “The Seat At the Feast.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Sunday morning worship services can be found live streamed at 9 a.m. on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page. The services can be watched anytime thereafter on Facebook page. Visit peace-to-you.org for information regarding other ministry opportunities at Peace Lutheran.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Hosting a 9 a.m. morning prayer service streamed live Sunday on Facebook. People can watch the service live or watch it later. This Sunday, the service will be led by Deacon Sandy, lector will be Deb Lamb and we will have music by Dr. Paula Neihouse Moseman.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Streaming Sunday worship service online until further notice at 10:30 a.m. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley preaching Sunday. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church staff is available by phone and email, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net>trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website is trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Loving self and others may prove challenging, yet ways to open the heart can be learned. Reverend B J shares “Why Love is Our Greatest Decision” during Sunday’s live streaming Mother’s Day Service. Connect via Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Virtual Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Visit uufm.net/zoom. This Mothers’ Day Sunday, Rev. Jonalu Johnstone considers The Threshold of Home. Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join online at 11 a.m. for the Sunday worship: westviewcommunity.com/messages.