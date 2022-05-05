Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 8 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. The sermon text is from Exodus 20:12, and the title is Loving Your Neighbor Starts at Home. Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Lord’s Prayer” from Matthew 6:5-15. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. in person and online worship (fccmanhattan.org) is “Healed in Order to Serve” based on Luke 8:26-39. On this Mother’s Day Sunday we will have a Service of Dedication for babies and little ones.
We urge everyone to remember it is also Food Collection Sunday for the Breadbasket and for Second Helping lunches for First Congregational Church. Thursday Coffee Group meets at 2:30 at Brothers Coffee. Cub Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational UCC
Outdoor worship Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at Long’s Park for Blessing of the Animals. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person.
Potluck meal to follow worship. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Life Changing Power Of The Gospel” Acts 19:1-20. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. special speaker Jeff Herzog, LMC will have the message “Gone Fishing” John 21. A missions report will be presented.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m. with Holy Communion, the 10 a.m service is live strea.med. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “In Good Hands” is from Gospel reading John 10:22-30. Sunday School is at 9 a.m.
Confirmation class is on hiatus until the fall. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM.
Pastor Barry Dundas will provide his sermon entitled “Confirming Our Faith” in the second week of the “Sacred Moments — Why We Still Need Church” sermon series.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 4:15-23 “Our God Will Fight For Us.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Manhattan Mennonite Church
The church, at the corner of 10th and Fremont, welcomes all to participate in our Sunday morning Faith Formation classes for all ages at 9:30 am. Our 10:45 a.m. worship offers a message by pastor Melissa Atchison on Martha and Mary, based on Luke 10:38-42. Music will be provided by Bob and Melissa Atchison, and Caprice Becker will share the Moments with Children.
Look for more information on our website at manhattanmennonitechurch.org or find us on Facebook at Manhattan Mennonite Church.
If you prefer to attend remotely by Zoom, please email the church at manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com.
Peace Lutheran
Worship this Sunday includes a traditional Lutheran liturgical service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes, including two Adult Bible Studies, meet Sundays at 10. IGNITE Youth Group for 7th-12th graders meets Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
St. Paul’s
Episcopal
The Third Sunday of Easter & Bread Basket Sunday.
Celebrant and Preacher is the Rev. Margaret McGhee. Rite I is at 8 a.m. Charles Fehrenbach will be the lector. Rite II is at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist.
Anastasia Cunningham will be the lector. Pat Pesci and Betsy Barrett will be ushers.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
Join us this Sunday for worship is at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Our Only Shepherd” taken from the scripture of John 10:22-30. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Coffee and conversation following the worship service. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue to be offered, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings.
You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, May 8, join us for Moms Are People Too, with Rev. Isabel Call. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “A Mother’s Prayer” based on Ephesians 1:15-23. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.