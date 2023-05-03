AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn, 11 a.m. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
The church meets on Sundays for public worship. Worship Service begins at 10:30 am. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 7th Worship Service. Sunday School is at 9:15 am. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor and he will be preaching from Acts:17, and the title of the sermon is, “Is Your Faith Reasonable?” Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Courage and Conviction in Following Christ” from Daniel 3. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Pastor Laurie Lewis will lead the 10:30 am communion worship, giving the message “Emerging to Renewed Life” based on John 11:38-44. We will honor 2023 graduates during the service. Church School classes are at 9:30 am. Men’s Fellowship breakfast is Tuesday, Vista, 8 am. Worship & Spiritual Life Ministry Team meets Tuesday, 5:45 pm. Do Day Quilters are Wednesday, 9 am. Cub Scout Pack Committee is Thursday, 6:30 pm. Trustee-Admin Meeting, Fellowship Hall, Saturday, 9:30 am. We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see <http://www.uccmanhattan.org/>www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “Faith and God’s Providence” James 4:4-17. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a Bible message. A communion will be served and a compassion moment presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Men’s Bible study Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m., and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Barry Dundas will continue our sermon series, “Living in the Light ‘’ with his sermon, “Let in the Light.” This Sunday we invite everyone to participate in communion, which will be offered during both services.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m.; the 10 a.m. service is live streamed. Sunday, May 7, sermon: “Already Home.” Free community meals 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday. Visit our website www.flcmhk.org for our livestream link and additional information.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Christ has Risen! Sunday School and Adult Bible Study begin at 9:30 a.m.
Worship led by Pastor Matt Scharf is at 10:30. You may view worship on Facebook at Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. with Adult Bible Class at 6:30 p.m. Hope is at 3560 Dempsey Road, Manhattan. Hope Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Lutheran Synod, 785-587-9400.
LIVING WORD CHURCH
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning — Adult Bible Study and Prayer 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. Wednesday Evening — 7 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10 a.m. Sunday service.) Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan, Ks.
MANHATTAN FRIENDS
Manhattan Friends (Quakers) are meeting Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the UFM
Building, 1221 Thurston, Solar Room, entrance in the back. Quiet Meeting and Speaking
Meditation is followed by discussion and socializing. Everyone is welcome:
Friends, Believers, Non-Believers, Agnostics. Meetings thereafter will be on the first
Sunday of the month. For more information, call 785-320-0423.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 4:11-2 “Talking Skubala” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
We have 2 Sunday worship services, Traditional at 9 a.m. and Contemporary at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for children, youth, and adults between services. Also between services this Sunday there will be a reception to honor our graduates.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Rev. Margaret McGhee is the celebrant at the Celebration of the Holy Eucharist, Rite 1, 8 am and Rite 2 at 10 a.m., with music and Children’s Church. This Sunday is Food Collection when we bring all we can to help the Breadbasket. Our Adult Education Class at 9 am in Fellowship Hall will focus on the Anglican service at the coronation of King Charles III.
The Liturgy will be a Christian act of worship that honours the ancient tradition of anointing and crowning Monarchs. It will also reflect the Monarch’s role, while celebrating the character of Britain as it is today and looking forward to the future with hope.
By longstanding tradition, the Archbishop of Canterbury authorises a new Liturgy for every Coronation. Commissioned by the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, the new Liturgy is based on ancient texts and ceremonial elements that draw on many centuries of tradition.
The Liturgy is focussed on the theme of loving service to others, which is central to Christian teaching, and to the character of contemporary Monarchy. The Liturgy is accompanied by a Commentary commissioned by the Archbishop, which explains the Christian meaning and symbolism of the key elements of the service. Encore Shop with used clothing and household goods is open M-W-F, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday mornings, 7 to 8:30 a.m., we serve a free community breakfast.
We welcome all in the community to join their neighbors for this tasty meal and great fellowship. Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. is Lectio Divina contemplation of scripture. We are at 601 Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST WAMEGO
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Join us for worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “A Royal Priesthood” based on the scripture of 1 Peter 2:2-10. Following worship, join us in the fellowship hall for coffee, treats and conversation. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan. 785-539-3921. Find us on Facebook.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
We reflect on the monthly theme of creativity by calling up our imagination about the future. How do we enjoy the process of envisioning possibilities while creating space for beautiful surprises? All are welcome to join us on Zeandale Road and Zoom at 10:45. https://uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “God Is Good” based on Hebrews 12:22-24. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.