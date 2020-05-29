AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 P.M. Wednesdays. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Drive-in service at 11 a.m. Worshipers will remain in their vehicles. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
After meeting online for the past two months, this Sunday, Bluemont is planning an in-person, outdoor gathering at a countryside residence, 3313 Germann Drive, with physical distancing. If the weather is inclement, we will meet online again. The theme of the morning will be “Creativity from Lament.” The following Sunday beyond, Bluemont will gather at the normal meeting place on the 5th floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Online worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via the Facebook page, Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Led by Pastor King Crawford. Call (785) 776-2227.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Continue to gather via Facebook at the normal worship time of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 31 worship service. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Revelation 18:1–19:5. The title of the sermon is “Don’t Play with Fire!” Call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
The YouTube Live video worship celebrates the Holy Spirit on Pentecost Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Parsley delivers the message, “One Body, Many Members,” from 2 Acts 2, 3 and 4. This video appears on the Facebook page (First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS) and fbcmanhattan.com. Church gatherings are suspended until further notice. Church office is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Online worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday by connecting through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s sermon will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. The weekly Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study will continue to be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. During time of gathering for any activity, it is mandatory everyone wear a mask, maintain the social distance of at least six feet between persons from different households. The building will be sanitized weekly between services, the nursery is closed and no potluck dinners until further notice. The church is following the guidelines that have been established by our board of Bishops to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran invites all to Open House Holy Communion this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside, near the entrance to the sanctuary. Sanitized bread and wine cups will be available with a new short service of blessing starting every 15-20 minutes. Social distancing will be strictly maintained and crowds will not be allowed to gather. Regular worship continues online. Visit firstlutheranmanhattan.org for services. Thursday and Friday free dinners served outside in the parking lot at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Hosting one Sunday traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Marilyn Sweet delivering the sermon entitled: “Like a Gentle Breeze, Like a Rushing Wind.” All in-person services and activities are cancelled until further notice.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Worship at 10:30 a.m. online on the website,fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “The Darkest Valley.”
LIVING WORD
Join Living Word on Sunday during service or join live on the LWC Facebook page, starting at 10 a.m. Living Word now has open enrollment for the Early Learning Center ages 2.5-6 years old and a summer enrollment for school ages kindergarten — 12 years old. Call (785) 776-2162 for more details.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. It is streaming online at ManhattanPres.com as well. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 15:1-10 “The Coin & The Lost Sheep.” Visit (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Livestream worship on Facebook continues this Sunday at 9 a.m. It can be viewed anytime thereafter on both Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page and peace-to-you.org. For class Zoom links, please contact the church office at office@peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
This Pentecost Sunday, St. Luke’s Episcopal will be doing a spiritual communion service at 9:30 a.m. The priest, organist, lector and technical person will be inside the church wearing masks and keeping the six feet distance from each other. A regular Eucharistic Service will be said, the Rev. Mother Casey Rohleder will give a sermon and the sacraments will be blessed, but no one will partake of the elements. This service and all our other events will remain available via Zoom. Contact Mother Casey (785-259-4672) or Senior Warden, Larry Hannan (785-458-9895) to get the Zoom link. Continuing Morning Prayer, Tuesdays, 9 a.m., Bible Study, Tuesdays, 10 a.m., Noonday Prayer, Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m., Sharing Table Breakfast (hot take-away meal for free or a donation), 1st & 3rd Thursdays, 7-9:00 a.m., and Cursillo Reunion Group, Thursdays, 7:00 p.m. Check us out on Facebook and at stlukeswamego.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Worship at 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Services will continue to be available online. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
To comply with the Bishop’s recent communication about reopening parishes for in-person gathering, St. Paul’s Clergy and several other lay leaders have unanimously agreed it was still too early to open. The building will remain closed for worship, ministries and outside groups. The clergy and lay leadership of the congregation will continue to meet weekly to monitor the situation. Sunday online morning prayer begins at 9 a.m. on Facebook. There is also a Sunday coffee hour. Visit facebook.com/stpaulsmhk.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join live online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on YouTube. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Drive-In worship service at 10 a.m. on Pentecost Sunday. Rev. James Hawley is the pastor. Scripture is Acts 2:1-21. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church staff is available by phone and email from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday. Call (785) 539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J shares “Getting Over the Fear of Change,” exploring what faith, Jesus and Indiana Jones have to teach about navigating change. Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join for virtual Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Visit uufm.net/zoom /. This Sunday, Rev Jonalu Johnstone presents “On the Spiritual Threshold.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join online at 11 a.m. for Sunday worship: westviewcommunity.com/messages.