AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers remain in their vehicles. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
There will be a Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. at the Ashland Cemetery, with refreshments to follow at the church.
BLUEMONT
Currently using an online, podcast-style format, and addressing the theme “Now Matters Later.”
This week, Jonathan Hupp leading our discussion about “A Third Way.” Access at bluemont.church. Live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via the Facebook page, Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Worship led by Pastor King Crawford. Call (785) 776-2227.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Continuing to gather via Facebook at the normal worship time Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 24 worship service. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Revelation 17 and the title of the sermon is “The Prostitute, the Beast, and the Lamb.” Any questions, call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor John Parsley delivering a YouTube Live video message on “Stop and Remember,” Joshua 4:18-24.
This video will appear on the Facebook page (First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS) and fbcmanhattan.com.
Gatherings at church have been suspended until further notice. Church office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Join the online worship by connecting through First Christian Manhattan Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Following the live worship, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan at YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for full information on the church.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The church reopens Sunday for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s sermon will be shared on the church’s Facebook page and a brief society meeting will follow the service.
During our time of gathering for any church activity, it is mandatory everyone wear a mask, maintain the social distance of at least six feet between persons from different households. The building will be sanitized weekly between services, and the nursery is closed until further notice.
The church is following the guidelines that have been established by our board of Bishops to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The weekly Wednesday Bible Study will continue via Zoom until further notice. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 am online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. Rev. Melanie Nord giving the sermon, “Life Is Messy.”
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Hosting one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and our YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan) at 10:30 a.m. Jeff Schober delivering the sermon entitled: “Remembrance.” All in-person services and activities have been cancelled until further notice.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship Sunday, led by Roxy Gehring. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call (785) 539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 25-35 “The Cost of Following Jesus.” Sermon video also available online at ManhattanPres.com. Call (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Online worship continues this Sunday on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page. It will live stream at 9 a.m. and be posted on Facebook and on the church’s website, peace-to-you.org anytime thereafter. For Zoom links to online Sunday School and Adult Bible Study classes, please contact the church office at office@peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Worship at 6 p.m. Saturday. Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Services will continue to be available online. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
To comply with the the Bishop’s recent communication about reopening parishes for in-person gathering, St. Paul’s Clergy and several other lay leaders have unanimously agreed it is still too early to open.
The building will remain closed for worship, ministries and outside groups. The clergy and lay leadership of the congregation will continue to meet weekly to monitor the situation. In the meantime, please consider the opportunities for digital gathering streamed through Facebook at facebook.com/stpaulsmhk.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Streaming the Sunday worship service online until further notice at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube.
Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Ascension Sunday. Rev. James Hawley is the pastor. Scripture is Luke 24:44-53. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan.
Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church staff is available by phone and email, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Call (785) 539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net.
Website is trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Rev. B. J. explores “The Sacredness of NO” during Sunday’s live streaming service at 10:30 a.m.
Connect via Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook by requesting to join the group.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time.
Join us for virtual Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.Visit uufm.net/zoom.
This Sunday, Fellowship members Dixie Moreau and Gene Sievers share their spiritual journeys. Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join online at 11 a.m. for the Sunday worship service at westviewcommunity.com/messages.