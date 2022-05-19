Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 22nd Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service.
Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. The sermon text is from Exodus 20:14, and the title is Sexual Freedom. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, May 22, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS.
Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Antidote for Anxiety” from Matthew 6:25-34. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) is “Sent” based on Luke 10:1-11. Church School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m.
Linda Uthoff will lead a Musical Praise Camp Tuesday through Friday, May 24-June 3, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at First Christian for all students in 5th through 12th grade.
There is no charge for this camp, and the group will present a performance following completion of the camp on June 5th at First Christian. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational UCC
Jazz Worship Sunday at 10:45 a.m. featuring the Congregational Jazz Ensemble. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available.
The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Vision That Transforms” Acts 26:12-29. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. special speaker Jeff Herzog, LMC will have the message “And The Beat Goes On” Acts 1:15-21. A fellowship dinner follows the service, please bring your favorite dish.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons åand social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is at 9 a.m.
Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “Home” is from Gospel reading John 14:23-29. This year’s Confirmands will be honored during the 10am service, followed by a congregational reception in their honor on the patio.
Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6 p.m. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM.
Pastor Melanie Nord will provide her sermon entitled “Hands, Missions, Failure, Toes (The Holy Orders of the Church)” in the fourth week of the “Sacred Moments — Why We Still Need Church” sermon series.
Manhattan
Mennonite
Everyone is welcome to Manhattan Mennonite Church at 10th and Fremont on Sunday morning! We begin our morning with Faith Formation for all ages at 9:30 am. 10:45 Worship this Sunday will include a message by pastor Melissa Atchison on caring for God’s whole creation, based on scripture from the book of Job.
Remote participation by Zoom is available, email the church at manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com for a link to Zoom worship. Visit our group on Facebook, and our website manhattanmennonitechurch.org for more information on our church family and Mennonites.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 5:14-19 “The Generous Hand” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Peace’s worship schedule for May 22 includes a traditional service at 9 a.m., Christian Education classes at 10 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. On May 29 the summer schedule will include one worship service at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.peacemhk.org.
Seven Dolors
Looking for a new faith community. Seven Dolors offers a spiritual journey through the Catholic Church. RCIA meets every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the church basement after Mass.
Call 785-565-500 for more information. Weekend Masses are as follows: Saturday afternoons at 4:30 p.m. Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. 12:30p.m. in Spanish. St. Patrick’s in Ogden is at 6 p.m. on Saturdays only. Daily Mass is Monday at 5:20p.m, then Tuesday through Saturday at 7a.m.
St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox
Our services for the Sunday of the Samaritan Woman will be Saturday 5 p.m. Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica. Fr. Nikolai will be with us this Tuesday, May 24, to hear confessions and to serve Great Vespers for the Feast of the Third Finding of the Venerable Head of St. John the Baptist. A pot-luck supper will follow the service.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
Worship this Sunday is at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “In the End: God” taken from the scripture of Revelation 21:10, 22-22:5. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Coffee and conversation following the worship service. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 a.m., Sunday mornings.
You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, May 22, join us to explore the Islamic Perspective, with Aisha Sharif. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Attitudes” based on Ephesians 3:14-21. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.