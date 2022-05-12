Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 A.M. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
Bluemont Church
Message from Jonathan Hupp out of Hebrews 11:1 about “Faith Is.” Contemporary music, informal atmosphere. KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Sunday 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 15th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service.
Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. The sermon text is from Exodus 20:13, and the title is Set Free to Honor Human Life. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Trust and Treasure” from Matthew 6:19-24. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Rev. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) is “In Spite of the Demands of Jesus, Here We Are!” based on Luke 9:51-62. Church School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. The Coordinating Council will meet on Monday, 7 p.m., Fellowship Hall.
Larson Group will enjoy lunch out on Wednesday. FCC Coffee Group is Thursday, 2:30 p.m. at Brothers Coffee, Anderson Village, and Cub Scouts meet Thursday evening, 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available.
Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person only.
The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Saturday 6:30 a.m. men’s meeting at the church. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Power Of A Clear Testimony” Acts 20:17-37. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. special speaker Jeff Herzog, LMC will have the message “Wait For It” Acts 1:3-10.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com> for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
Manhattan Mennonite
Manhattan Mennonite Church offers Faith Formation for all ages at 9:30 am and 10:45 am Worship. Pastor Melissa Atchison will bring the message based on Romans 14, and Holy Communion will be observed.
Manhattan Mennonite is at 10th and Fremont in Manhattan, and all are welcome for learning, worship, and communion. Contact the church at manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com, and check out our website manhattanmennonitechurch.org for more information on our church and the Anabaptist Mennonite faith story.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided.
Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 5 “Follow The Money.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM.
Pastor Barry Dundas will provide his sermon entitled “Remember Your Baptism” in the third week of the “Sacred Moments — Why We Still Need Church” sermon series.
Peace Lutheran
Peace’s summer worship schedule begins May 29 with one service at 10:00. For May 15 and 22, Peace will have the traditional service at 9 a.m. and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages will meet at 10 a.m. through May 22.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC will not meet until Fall; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
Worship this Sunday is at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “The Greatest Gift” taken from the scripture of Acts 11:1-18. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Coffee and conversation following the worship service. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue to be offered, as well.
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings.
You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, May 15, join us for Nurturing Beauty by Reimagining Death, with Sara Crews. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “The Mystery” based on Ephesians 3:1-13. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.