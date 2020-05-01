AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
BLUEMONT
Currently using an online, podcast-style format to look at topics “I Want to Know.” This week Jonathan Hupp and Jenny McDonald will host a podcast-style discussion about finding something to live for and be excited about. Also hearing former college basketball All-American and NBA champion Wayne Simien’s thoughts about living with passion. Also taking part in an online “Bring Your Own Communion.” Access at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Online service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via the Facebook page — Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Led by Pastor King Crawford. Call 785-776-2227 for more information.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Continuing to gather via Facebook at our normal worship time at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 3 worship service. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Revelation 15 and the title of the sermon is “Awesome God!” Any questions, call 785 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Parsley delivering a You Tube Live video message “Meditation” from Psalm 1. This video will appear on our Facebook page (First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS) and website: fbcmanhattan.com. Gatherings at church have been suspended until further notice. Church office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Join for live online Sunday worship by connecting through First Christian Manhattan Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Following the live worship, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for full information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday School classes for all ages meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
During this coronavirus crisis, the churches in the Free Methodist Conference will not gather for worship per the directive of Superintendent Cromwell. Our church is available for electronic support to meet any needs. Please feel free to contact us through email at lewissmith1953@yahoo.com, cell phone/text message at 620-717-5464 or phone 785-537-2238. Located at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Sunday School will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Pastor Smith delivering a message online via Facebook Live on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Facebook page is Lewis O. Smith Sr. The sermon will be shared also on the church’s Facebook page. There will be a communion. Contact Kathy Smith if you need communion food. Wednesday’s Adult Bible study at 7 p.m. will be by Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith for details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
View our worship services posted every Sunday morning on our Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. We also have Sunday School and Sunday morning coffee hour via Zoom; email office@flcmhk.org for the link. Free dinners to-go continue every Thursday and Friday night at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live at facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan and the YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Marilyn Sweet delivering the sermon entitled: “Hoofbeats in the Pasture.” All in-person services and activities are cancelled until further notice.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Due to COVID-19, please join services on Facebook.
Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/jrpumc/live. Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. The service will be led by the Peace Service Witness team. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. online at ManhattanPres.com. RUF Campus Pastor Jon Dunning preaching Colossians 1:13 “The Fullness of God.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Online worship is Sundays at 9 a.m. on Peace Lutheran Manhattan’s Facebook page and can be viewed after that as well. For Zoom Sunday School and Adult Study links and times, please call the church office at 785-539-7371 or visit the website, peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL — WAMEGO
Due to the coronavirus, St. Luke’s will continue offering services and events via Zoom. Morning prayer at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, 9:00 a.m. Tuesdays and 12:10 p.m. Thursdays. Bible Study at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The free/freewill donation Sharing Table Breakfast with take-away food will continue on the 1st & 3rd Thursdays, 7-9 a.m.
The Cursillo Reunion group meeting via Zoom on Thursdays at 7 p.m. If anyone would like to participate in these Zoom events, please contact Mother Casey Rohleder at 785-259-4672 to get the link or Senior Warden, Larry Hannan, 785-458-9895. Visit stlukeswamego.org and on Facebook and check out our newly planted grass.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, St. Paul’s will not have in-person worship until further notice. However, starting this Sunday, Deacon Sandy and others in the congregation (including musicians) will be streaming worship on the St. Paul’s Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/stpaulsmhk/ The worship stream will start around 9 a.m. You do NOT need a Facebook account to view the stream, just ignore or dismiss pop-ups asking you to create an account and scroll down when you load the page.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join live online on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook or YouTube. A link is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Welcoming Rev. James Hawley as pastor of our congregation. Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Scripture is Psalm 23 and sermon is “The Shepherd and the Sheep.” Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church staff is available by phone and email from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website is trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
“Affirmative Prayer Changes Everything” is the title of Reverend B J’s message for Sunday’s live-streaming service. Tune into Unity of Manhattan Live at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook. For more information, spiritual consultation, contact Rev. Berthenia J Banks at revbjbanks@gmail.com, call 785-823-9149 or 785-577-2819.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Virtual Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m.
Visit uufm.net/zoom/. This Sunday, Reverend Jonalu Johnstone shares “On the Threshold of a New World.” Visit uufm.net.
UNIVERSITY
CHRISTIAN
Hosting a local drive-through food drive Sunday from 2-4 p.m. in both of the parking lots at 2800 Claflin Rd. The goal of this food drive is to collect donations that benefit the Flint Hills Breadbasket as it is in need of donations due to increased demands from the impact of the coronavirus.
There is a list of items they are in need of on the website at university.church. If people would like to donate, please be mindful when shopping and do not deplete the stores of essential goods. Asking that people join in following health and safety guidelines when dropping off donations Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join online at 11 a.m. for the Sunday worship service at westviewcommunity.com/messages.