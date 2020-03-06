AGAPE FAMILY
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Sterling Hudgins bringing the message Sunday. Children’s service offered. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Adult Sunday School at 10 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey.
BLUEMONT
This week’s message is about knowing and aligning with God’s will. Worship and KidSpace children’s ministry at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Visit bluemont.church.
CALVARY
TABERNACLE
Worship at 10:30 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Bible Study service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Meets at 2740 Pillsbury Drive. Call (785) 776-8717 or email 785church@gmail.com.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Sunday School and Adult Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, led by Pastor King Crawford. Meets at 4592 Green Valley Rd. Call (785) 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Cafe opens at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m.
Meets just south of Ascension Via Christi Hospital, across the street from the K-State soccer stadium.
Visit caumcmanhattan.org.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Sunday School Classes at 9:15 a.m. Nursery is provided. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Revelation 13:1-10 and the title of the sermon is “Who is the Beast?” Any questions call (785) 537-7744. Meets just across from the KSU Unger Complex on Anderson Avenue.
FIRST BAPTIST
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor John Parsley delivering the message “Prayer” from Luke 18:1-8. Children’s Church offered during worship Sunday. Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m. Nursery available during Sunday School and worship. Wednesday Nite Live! is 6:30-8 p.m. weekly. Easter Cantata practice at 6:30 p.m. Mondays until March 30.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will give the message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship. Coffee Fellowship starts at 9 a.m. Sunday. Church School Classes for all ages at 9:30 a.m.
Book Study on “A Woman of No Importance” is Monday at 10:30 a.m. Men’s Fellowship meets Tuesday at 7 a.m. at Vista. Small group discussions (Common Grounds) is Wednesday from 8:40 to 9:45 a.m. at Sparrow Coffee Shop and 6 to 7 p.m. at Bluestem Bistro. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Sue Zschoche preaching. Choir rehearses at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School classes for all ages meets at 9:30 a.m. Nursery care is available during worship and church school.
The Second Helping serves a free meal at 6 p.m. Sundays. Taizé prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Discerning Caller,” John 1: 35-51. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. continues a sermon series “Evangelism 101.”
This week’s message is “What Makes Us Go,” Romans 1:14-16. A mission’s moment will be presented. Wednesday’s Youth and Adult Bible Study now meets at 7 p.m. The study is from Luke. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (785) 537-2238 or visit the Facebook page.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship at 5 p.m. Saturdays. Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children are especially welcome to join us. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Children’s sermon offered weekly. A nursery is provided.
Midweek prayer services during Lent Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Free dinners for the community Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. Meets at 930 Poyntz Ave. Visit firstlutheranmanhattan.org.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Robert Crossman deliver ingthe sermon entitled: “To Grow More and More in Your Likeness and Image.” No Children’s Sunday School this Sunday. Adult Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. Nursery is provided starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Contemporary worship at 8:35 a.m. Sunday. Traditional worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
This service is joined in progress at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. Rev. Sarah Marsh continuing the sermon series “The Road to the Cross” to look at some of the people Jesus encountered during the last week of his life. She is giving the sermon “Living True” on Sunday. Fellowship Time at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Keats worship at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Riley worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Scripture discussion at 10:30 a.m. at the Keats campus.
Keats senior lunch potluck at noon on March 10.
LIVING WORD
Sunday classes for all ages at 9 a.m. Intercessory prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Worship at 10 a.m. Pastor Keith preaching Sunday. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Living Word now has open enrollment for the Early Learning Center. Call (785) 776-2162.
MANHATTAN FRIENDS
(QUAKERS)
Meeting for worship, contemplation or reflection begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Discussion and social hour at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Meets at the UFM Community Learning Center, 1221 Thurston, in the solar addition. Call (785) 410-8608 or (785) 320-0423.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Faith Formation classes for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Kristine Regehr bringing the message Sunday. Children’s moments will be led by Bob Atchison and music will be led by Sharolyn Jackson and Aaron Dyck.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Nursery provided. Coffee and tea provided.
Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 13:10-17, “A Good Day For Mercy” on Sunday.
Visit ManhattanPres.com or call (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Every Wednesday during the season of Lent, come for a Lenten Vespers service at 6:30 p.m.
A soup supper is served at 5:45 p.m. Sunday worship includes a liturgical Lutheran service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL — WAMEGO
Rev. Mother Casey Rohleder preaching and officiating the regular 9:30 a.m. worship service Sunday.
Rite II Holy Eucharistic service Sunday. Sunday School for children through youth is also offered Sunday. Coffee, snacks and conversation are available following the service. March 21st continues the 1-4 p.m. study for people interested in what we Episcopalians believe and a refresher course for those who are Episcopalians.
Regular weekly events are as follows: Mondays, Book Club, 7 a.m., McDonalds
Tuesdays, Mother Casey’s office day, Morning Prayer, 9:15 a.m., sanctuary and Bible Study, 10 a.m., Guild Hall
Wednesdays, Soup’n Lenten Study on Prayer, dinner at 6 p.m., program at 6:45 P.M., ending with Compline at 7:45 p.m., Guild Hall
1st and 3rd Thursdays, Sharing Table Breakfast (free will donation), 7-9 a.m., Guild Hall, Noonday Prayer, 12:15 p.m., sanctuary, and Cursillo reunion Group, 7 p.m. , Guild Hall.
All are welcome to attend these events.
Mother Casey may be reached at (785) 259-4672 and Senior Warden Larry Hannan, at (785) 458-9859. Check us out on Facebook or visit stlukeswamego.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Worship at 6 p.m. Saturday. Worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Schmidt has the message. Coffee/Fellowship follows the 8:30 a.m. Sunday service in the Fellowship Hall; Sunday School and Adult Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. MidWeek Lenten Service on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Worship in the 1858 sanctuary weekly. Community breakfast served 7-8:30 am. Tuesdays and Fridays. Visit stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Sunday School Bible Studies for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Small Group Studies at 6 p.m. Sunday. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Temporary Supply Pastor is Rev. Erich Schwartz. Holy Communion will be celebrated Sunday. Fellowship Hour with coffee, treats and conversation following the meeting.
Weekday office hours are 8 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J speaks of attaining financial and spiritual prosperity in her talk, “Holy Smoke, We CAN be Prosperous!” Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Meets at 205 S. 4th St., Suite M. Childcare provided. Recorded talks on You-Tube. Contact Rev. Berthenia J Banks at revbjbanks@gmail.com, (785) 823-9149 or (785) 577-2819.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
OF MANHATTAN
Rev. Jonalu Johnstone presents “Wisdom from the World’s Religions: Scripture and Practice” on Sunday. She reflects, “Wisdom from the world’s religions, one of our six UU sources, invites us to explore a wide assortment of traditions...” Worship at 10:45 a.m. Meets at the Fellowship building, 481 Zeandale Rd. On Friday mornings, from 7 to 8:30 a.m., Fellowship volunteers prepare and serve Happy Kitchen Community Breakfast, a free meal open to the public, at St Paul’s. Visit uufm.net or call (785) 537-2349.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message Sunday is “Unexpected Blessings,” based on Matthew 5:1-6.
Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Fellowship meal follows Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Connect Groups at 9:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com.