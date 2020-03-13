AGAPE FAMILY
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Sterling Hudgins bringing the message Sunday. Children’s service offered. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Adult Sunday School at 10 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey.
BLUEMONT
Bo Banner is bringing a message Sunday from Numbers 13-14 entitled “What If?” Worship and KidSpace children’s ministry at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Visit at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Sunday School and Adult Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m.. led by Pastor King Crawford. Meets at 4592 Green Valley Rd. Call 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page.
COLLEGE AVENUE UMC
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Cafe opens at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:15 a.m. CAUMC offers a free community dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (donations accepted). Meets just south of Ascension Via Christi Hospital, across the street from the K-State soccer stadium. Visit caumcmanhattan.org.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Communion worship at 10:30 a.m. Coffee Fellowship at 9 a.m. Sunday. Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Book Study is Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Small Group Common Grounds discussions Wednesday from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at Sparrow Coffee and 6 to 7 p.m. at Bluestem Bistro. Larson Disciples Women’s Fellowship at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Messianic Teacher,” John 7:14-31. At the 11 a.m. worship service, Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. begins a sermon series on “The Passion of Christ.” This week’s message is “The Surrender,” Mark 14:32-42. Wednesday’s Youth and Adult Bible Study at 7 p.m. The study is from Luke. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (785) 537-2238 or visit the Facebook page.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship at 5 p.m. Saturdays. Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Children are especially welcome to join us. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Children’s sermon every week. A nursery is provided. Midweek prayer services during Lent Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Easter services on April 12 at 8 and 10 am. Free dinners for the community Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. Visit firstlutheranmanhattan.org.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Jeff Schober delivering the sermon entitled: “Fight of Faith.” Children’s Sunday School at 10:45 a.m. and Adult Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. Nursery at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors.
Keats worship at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Riley worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Scripture discussion at 10:30 a.m at the Keats campus. Sunday snacks following worship this Sunday. Keats UMW on March 18 at 1:30 p.m.
MANHATTAN FRIENDS
(QUAKERS)
Meeting for worship, contemplation or reflection begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Discussion and social hour at 11:30 a.m. Meets at the UFM Community Learning Center in 1221 Thurston in the solar addition. Call (785) 410-8608 or (785) 320-0423.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Service will be hosted by the Peace, Service and Witness team Sunday. Bob Atchison delivering the message Sunday. Georgia Metz leading the Children’s Moments on Sunday. Worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Faith Formation classes Sunday for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Music will be led by Jean Krahn and Sharolyn Jackson on Sunday.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Nursery provided. RUF Campus Pastor Jon Dunning preaching Colossians 1:13-23 “The Fullness of God” on Sunday. Visit ManhattanPres.com or call (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Midweek Lenten worship begins with a soup supper at 5:45 p.m. and worship at 6:30 p.m. IGNITE Youth Group meets from 7-8 p.m. Sunday worship includes a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages at 9:45 a.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Worship at 6 p.m. Saturday. Worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Schmidt has the message. Coffee/Fellowship follows the 8:30 a.m. service in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School and Adult Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. MidWeek Lenten Service on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Come worship in the beautiful 1858 sanctuary each week. Community breakfast is served from 7-8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Elder Eucharist at Homestead. Visit stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Sunday School Bible Studies for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITY
Guest speaker/musician Cindy Novelo walks through practical steps people can learn to take, even during the most challenging times, to “Awakening Joy.” Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Meets at 205 S. 4th St., Suite M. Uplifting message & music. Childcare provided. Recorded talks on You-Tube. Contact Rev. Berthenia J Banks at revbjbanks@gmail.com, cal (785) 823-9149 or (785) 577-2819.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
President of the National Federation of the Blind of Kansas Tom Page to explore Working Together to Protect Parental Rights in Kansas. Worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Meets at the Fellowship building, 481 Zeandale Rd. Friday mornings, from 7 to 8:30 am, Fellowship volunteers prepare and serve Happy Kitchen Community Breakfast, a free meal open to the public, at St. Paul’s, 601 Poyntz Ave. Visit uufm.net or call (785) 537-2349.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message Sunday will be “More Unexpected Blessings,” based on Matthew 5:7-12. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Connect Groups at 9:45 a.m.
Visit westviewcommunity.com.