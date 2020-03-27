AGAPE FAMILY
Join us for our virtual worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom at zoom.us/j/7321536927. Also, people can listen to inspiring sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Drive-in service at 11 a.m. Worshipers remains in their vehicles. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hope of Easter is more relevant than ever. Bluemont is using an online, podcast-style format to look at how Jesus brings “An Indestructible Life” that is more than enough for our time’s toughest challenges. This week’s focus is “The Old is Gone.” Join us live at bluemont.church at 10 a.m. Sunday or access at a different time later. People can also connect with others and find community in a newly forming online small group, by e-mailing info@bluemont.church.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Continuing to gather via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. View the livestream of the worship service on the church Facebook page. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and follow the Facebook link on the home page. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching form 2 Chronicles 26. The title of the sermon is “What can COVID-19 teach us about fearing God?” Call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
During this coronavirus crisis, the churches in the Free Methodist Conference are not gathering for worship per the directive of Superintendent Cromwell. Our church is available for electronic support to meet any needs you have. Please feel free to contact us through email at lewissmith1953@yahoo.com or call/text (620) 717-5464 or call (785) 537-2238. Located at 1231 Poyntz. Pastor Smith conducting the weekly worship service online via Facebook live starting Sunday at 11 a.m. The Facebook page is Lewis O. Smith Sr. The sermon will be shared also on the church’s Facebook page for 24 hours.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday School classes for all ages meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST BAPTIST
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor John Parsley delivering a video message “Full and Happy” from Matthew 5:6 on the church Facebook page. The page is called First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS. Visit the church website at fbcmanhattan.com. In-person Sunday worship, Sunday School classes and weekly church activities suspended until further notice. Church office is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will be holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan) at 10:30 a.m.
Our pastoral candidate will deliver the sermon entitled: “Reversing the Arrow.”
All in-person services and activities have been canceled until further notice.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Due to COVID-19, the church is canceling services until further notice.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Hosting worship service online through the Zoom application. Anyone wishing to join online should email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org in order to receive an invitation. Georgia Metz delivering the message and Melissa Atchison sharing Children’s Moments. The church building will be closed to gatherings until further notice.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Brian Hough preaching “Gospel Hope In the Midst of Health & Economic Fear.” Plans may change as situation changes, visit ManhattanPres.com. Call (785) 274-9098.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Church services are suspended through March 29. Visit the church homepage for online services and resources at stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to the coronavirus, St. Luke’s is offering worship services and Christian education opportunities via Zoom for the next few weeks. Mother Casey offering a sermon on Sunday morning. For a schedule of events and details visit stlukeswamego.org. Contact Mother Casey at (785) 259-4672 or Senior Warden, Larry Hannan, at (785) 458-9859. Check out the Facebook page.
ST. PAUL’S
EPSICOPAL
No in-person gatherings until May 17. St. Paul’s participating with other churches on different social media sites and in Zoom meetings to which everyone is invited to participate with other St. Paul’s members.
TRINITY BAPTIST
Streaming the Sunday worship service online at 10:30 a.m. until further notice. People can find the link to our YouTube channel at trinitybaptist-wamego.org. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Due to the coronavirus, worship services and all church activities are suspended until further notice. Hope to have our worship service online soon. Office hours are currently
9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday. We are only excepting phone calls and emails. No face-to-face business. Call (785) 539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
In keeping in alignment with Unity Worldwide Ministries at Unity Village, Missouri, Unity suspended all in-facility services through March. Recorded talks on You-Tube. Contact Rev. Berthenia J Banks at revbjbanks@gmail.com. Call (785) 823-9149 or (785) 577-2819.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship will not hold in-person services until further notice. Visit uufm.net/zoom/ to learn how to view and participate in virtual Sunday services, which begin at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, Rev. Jonalu Johnstone explores Unexpected Wisdom. Visit uufm.net or call (785) 537-2349.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
There will be no service this week.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join us online at 11 a.m. for our Sunday worship service at westviewcommunity.com/messages.