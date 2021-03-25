AGAPE FAMILY
Join on Sundays at 11 a.m. Meets at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service is online. Listen to sermons at https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the building or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Finishing message series about Bluemont’s core values with a talk from Eddie McDonald about “Empowered People Create Solutions.” Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More information and a link to live stream worship service at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN — LCMS
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday service will be April 1 at 6 p.m. Following the social distancing guidelines; please wear a mask. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit theFacebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist is gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist is following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. Also, there is a live stream of the service; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Palm Sunday Worship Service. Sunday School Classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Nursery care for pre-school aged children offered only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from 1 Peter 5: 12-14. The title of the sermon is “Standing with King Jesus.” Good Friday Service is at 6:30 p.m. Any questions, call 785- 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Visit the YouTube channel at FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message: “And Then They Were Silent,” from Matthew 21:1-11. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Palm Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. in-person and streamed on the webpage, fccmanhattan.org. Pastor Ben Hitzfeld’s message is “Time & Time Again We Draw Courage,” based on John 12:12-19. Good Friday Tenebrae service will be at 7:30 p.m. On Easter Sunday, there will be a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m., and Easter worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Palm Sunday worship online at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Children’s Sunday School meets at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., has in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The Palm Sunday lesson is “Benefits Of Christ’s Death,” from Romans 3:21-31. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith continues his message series I AM, the message will be “I AM the Way, the Truth, and the Life,” John 14:1-6. The service will also be broadcast on the Facebook page. Wednesday’s Bible Study will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code, password and study book. A mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Palm Sunday worship with processional at First Lutheran this Sunday at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Live stream also available at 10 a.m. Look for the link on Facebook and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. In-person services at 8:15, 10 and 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Free meal Thursday at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian, 801 Leavenworth. Next Thursday, the meal will be back at First Lutheran served outside to-go. The Friday meal is still hosted at First Lutheran.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian Church of Manhattan will worship this Sunday for Palm/Passion Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with in-person and online services. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based off of scripture lessons for this Sunday: Isaiah 50:4-9a, Philippians 2:5-11, and Mark 14:1-15:47. Maundy Thursday will be next Thursday at 7 p.m. with services online and in-person. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based on our scripture lessons: John 13:1-17, Exodus 12, and John 13:31b-3. Good Friday will be at 7 p.m. with both services. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon based on scripture lessons: Isaiah 52:13-53:12, Hebrews 4:14-16; 5:7-9, and John 18:1-19:42. For more information, call 785-537-0518. Access services online at youtube.com/firstpresmanhattan.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. An abbreviated service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week, Rev. Barry Dundas will look at Palm Sunday as we continue to explore the season of Lent through the Passion according to the Gospel of Mark.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Holy Week at Hope events: Palm Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study/Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday worship at 6:15 p.m. Good Friday worship at 6:15 p.m. Easter Sunday Breakfast and Egg Hunt at 8:30 a.m. Bible Study/Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road in Manhattan.
LIVING WORD
Join on Sunday during service or join live on the LWC Facebook page, starting at 10 a.m. Living Word now has open enrollment for the Early Learning Center ages 2.5-6 years old. Call 785-776-2162 for more details.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 22:21-30 “True Greatness.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
This Palm Sunday, there are two worship opportunities: the 8:30 a.m. traditional service and the 11 a.m. contemporary service. On April 1, there will be a come and go outdoor Holy Communion and prayer stations in the sanctuary. On Good Friday, worship will begin at 6:30 p.m. On Easter Sunday, there will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m., a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Call 785-539-7371.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service at Sunday 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Easter Services, Maundy Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Good Friday Service at 7:30 PM. Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Confirmation at the 8:30 a.m. Sunday Service; Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org. Call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
Tonight, Fr. Nikolai will serve the Liturgy of the Pre-Sanctified Gifts beginning at 6 p.m. The 10 a.m. service for St. Gregory Palamas Sunday will be the Typica. This coming week, we will serve three Lenten services, Monday Great Compline, Wednesday Lenten Vespers and Friday Small Compline with the second and third stases of the Akathist Hymn, each at 6 p.m.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Please register by 3 p.m. Thursday online on the website for Palm Sunday’s in-person worship service.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. Mask and social distance requested. On this Palm/Passion Sunday, Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Sacrifice.” Scriptures are John 12:12-16 and John 11:45-53. Amanda Arrington is the accompanist with special music by Trinity’s Bell Choir. The worship service can be viewed on the Facebook page live Sunday mornings and the website during the week. Maundy Thursday service will be at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks shares this virtual message, “What Palm Sunday and Holy Week Mean to Us Spiritually.” Request to join ‘Unity of Manhattan Live’ on Facebook for Sunday’s streaming service.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship continues to provide online services. Please join for live virtual services on Zoom or watch recorded services on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m.,the UU Fellowship will be joined by Andrew Elliot of Manhattan Mutual Aid. Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship in-person Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.