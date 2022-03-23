Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 A.M. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. Lent Bible Studies are Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the March 27th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor and he will be preaching from Daniel Chpt. 9:1-19 & 10:1-3. The title of the sermon is Learning to Pray from a Lion’s Den Survivor. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, March 27, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Blessings of God” from Matthew 5:1-12. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship which is in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) is “Heavenly Vision’’ based on Revelation 21:1-6. Church school classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. At 5:30 we are having a Soup Supper, a competition for best soup with some really delicious choices for our dinner, followed by a Talent Show, always totally enjoyable entertainment.
Everyone is welcome to come to this once a year activity, proceeds of which go to our Camps and Scholarships fund. Another session of the Ramsey Financial Peace course is Wednesday at 6 p.m., Fellowship Hall, and our Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall. We welcome you to join us, at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Special music featuring the Handbell Choir. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Whom Shall I Fear?” Psalm 27. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Why: The Most Mysterious Word.” Matthew 27:45-47.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. A fellowship dinner will follow the service. Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran
First Lutheran Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed.
Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “The Confession of the Elder Son” is from Gospel readings Luke 15:1-3, 11b-32. Sunday School is at 9am and Confirmation class is at 11am. Mid-week Lenten services are on Wednesdays at 6:30pm, these services will also be live streamed. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Barry Dundas will continue our Lenten series called “Return to Me” in his sermon “Manure Happens”
HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday School and Adult Group meet at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship at
10:30. You may connect to our worship service by going to Facebook — Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center. Children’s chapel is Wednesday at 10 and 10:15 a.m. Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. come enjoy supper, followed by Lenten worship at 7 p.m.
You may build your faith through our “Hope in Christ “ classes by calling Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400.
Peace Lutheran
On Wednesdays during the season of Lent, join us for a soup supper at 6:00 p.m. followed by a 30-minute worship service at 6:30. The Sunday worship schedule includes a traditional service at 9:00 a.m., and contemporary service at 11:00 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages meet at 10:00 a.m. IGNITE Youth Group for 7th-12th graders meets Wednesday evenings.
Manhattan Mennonite
Our Lenten Worship series continues this Sunday with the message “From Exceptionalism to Inclusion,” presented by Pastor Melissa Atchison. Faith Formation for all ages is at 9:30 am on Sunday, and Worship is at 10:45.
A Zoom option is available also, and the link may be obtained by calling the church office at 785-539-4079, or emailing manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com. Our meetinghouse is at 1000 Fremont. Please be prepared to mask up when indoors.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 2:9-20 “Inspecting The Wall” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Mid-Week Lent Services — Wednesdays @ 7:30 PM; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays;BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6 p.m.; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox
For the Annunciation we will serve Readers’ Great Vespers at 6 p.m. this evening and the Typica at 10 a.m. Friday. Our 6 p.m. Friday evening service will Vespers with the Third Stasis of the Akathist Hymn. Our services for the Sunday of the Cross will be Saturday 5 p.m. Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica.
Next week, in addition to our 6 p.m. Reader Services, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Fr. Nikolai will serve Great Compline on Thursday March 31 at 6 p.m., hearing confessions before and after. A Lenten potluck supper follows.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity Presbyterian
Worship is at 10 a.m. on this 4th Sunday of Lent. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Father, Son, and Older Brother” taken from the scripture of Luke 15:1-3, 11-32. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington.
Coffee and conversation following the worship service. The Service of Installation for Rev. Hawley is at 4 p.m. with a reception following. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website <http://www.trinitypcmanhattan.com>www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “God Speaks” based on Acts 14:15-17. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11:00.
Unitarian Universalist
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom will continue to be offered, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
This Sunday, March 27, Fellowship member Susan Rensing presents Viola Liuzzo’s Renewed Faith. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.