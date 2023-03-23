AGAPE FAMILY
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn, Sunday, 11 A.M. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10:00 A.M. Service is at 11:00 A.M. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am led by Pastor King Crawford. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the March 26th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. He will be preaching from Acts 15:1-35, and the title of the sermon is “What Does Grace Require of Us?” Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Failure and Forgiveness” from Matthew 26:47-75. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Rev. Bruce Barkhauer, Minister for Faith and Giving for Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), will be guest preacher at 10:30 am communion worship, streamed live at fccmanhattan.org. Church School is at 9:30 am and Youth Lunch will follow worship. Grief Group Brown Bag lunch is noon, Monday. Financial Peace class, 6:00 pm Tuesday. Bible Study and Light Supper, 5:30 pm Wednesday. Cub Scouts, Thursday, 6:30 pm. We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “What Will You Decide About Jesus” Mark 14:60-64 and Mark 15:2-15. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver the message “What is Walking in the Light About” 1 John 1:6-10. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. A fellowship dinner follows the service. Bible study Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Barry Dundas will preach his sermon entitled “Room for Everyone” for the fifth Sunday of Lent. Additionally, FUMC will continue to offer a 30 minute Taize Worship from 12:15pm to 12:45pm in the Sanctuary every Wednesday during Lent. Join us for a time of music, meditation and communion as you revive your spirit during Lent.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Army Chaplain Mark Winton will be preaching Psalm 17 “What Do We Value In Conflict” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Sunday worship includes a traditional liturgical service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes meet at 10 a.m. On Wednesday evenings come for a soup supper at 6 p.m. and stay for worship at 6:30.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 AM on Sundays; BASIC-Wednesday Nights at 6:00 PM; Mid-Week Lenten Services @ 7:30 PM Wednesdays; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Rev. Margaret McGhee is the celebrant on the Fifth Sunday in Lent Holy Eucharist, Rite 1, 8 am and Rite 2 at 10 am with music and Children’s Church. Adult Education is at 9 am in Fellowship Hall, focusing on the Book of Common Prayer. At 1:00 we begin a workday at St. Francis Canterbury House, the Episcopal presence at KState, open to all college age and young people. Following that work session, we will continue working on grounds at St. Paul’s. Wednesday we have a 6 pm Soup Supper in Fellowship Hall and Compline Evening Prayers in the Nave. We are at 601 Poyntz. stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Characteristics of Faith” based on Hebrews 11. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11:00.