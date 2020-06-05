AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to inspiring sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.. with family-style worship around tables with physical distancing. Theme of the morning is “Coming Together.”
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship will resume this Sunday at the church at 10:30 a.m. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if able to do so. Will have extra masks available if you need one. Call (785) 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering this Sunday for public worship at 10:30 am. Implementing the required social distancing guidelines. We will also live stream our service. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the June 7 worship service. Presently, we are not resuming our Sunday School classes or nursery care. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw will be preaching from Revelation 19:6-21 and the title of the sermon is “When the Man Comes Around Will You Know His Name.” Any questions, call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
YouTube Live video worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Parsley preaches “One Body, Many Members,” from Acts 2 and 4. The video appears on the Facebook page (First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS) and fbcmanhattan.com. Worship at church will resume June 14. All other gatherings remain on hold until further notice. Church office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Online worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday by connecting through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The church, located at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “God Always Has A Plan” from Ezra 1. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s sermon will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Communion will be served. The weekly Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study, will continue to be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password.
During our time of gathering for any church activity, it is mandatory everyone wear a mask and maintain the social distance of at least 6 feet between persons from different households.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, we will begin the sermon series, “The Ten Commandments for Today.” Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “The First Word.”
FIRST LUTHERAN
Continues worship online this weekend at firstlutheranmanhattan.org and on the Facebook page, which also has updates about reopening. Modified in-person worship to resume soon. Thursday and Friday free community meals continue to be served outside at 6 p.m. Email office@flcmhk.org for more information.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Hosting one Sunday traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live at facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan and the YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Marilyn Sweet delivering the sermon entitled: “Clinks in the Alms Box.”All in-person services and activities cancelled until further notice.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship theme for Holy Trinity Sunday is “Praise our Triune God!” Pastor Matt
Scharf leading worship Saturday at noon and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., following social distancing standards. Sermon on Facebook at time of your choice. Readings are Genesis 1:1-2:3, 2 Corinthians 13:11-14 and Matthew 28:16-20. Bible Study Live on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. Voters meeting after worship. Contact Pastor Scharf at 785-587-9400 for Basic Bible/”Hope in Christ” Classes to build faith.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors. Because of COVID-19, please join services on Facebook. Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/jrpumc/live. Join at the outside service in our cars at the Leonardville Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m.
LIVING WORD
Join on Sunday during service or join us live on the LWC Facebook page, starting at 10 a.m. Living Word now has open enrollment for the Early Learning Center ages 2.5-6 years old and a summer enrollment for school ages kindergarten-12 years old. Call (785) 776-2162 for more details.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave). Online via ManhattanPres.com. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 15:12-32 “The Prodigal Son.”
PEACE LUTHERAN
Join for worship on Facebook livestream Sunday at 9 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page. After 9 a.m., it can be accessed on Facebook and also on Peace’s website, peace-to-you.org. If you’d like Zoom links for the Sunday morning Adult Bible Study, please contact the church office at office@peace-to-you.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Worship services at 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Services will continue to be available online. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
Due to the small size of St. Mary Magdalene House and the need for social distancing, no services will be offered at St. Mary Magdalene until at least June 27. This Sunday, our faithful are encouraged to keep Holy Pentecost by making pilgrimage to All Saints, Salina (2818 Scanlan Ave., Salina, Kansas) for the 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy offered there. All Saints’ large building will allow both communities to worship with proper social distancing. Service texts to offer Readers Vespers and Typica at home during June are available at orthodoxkansas.org.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
To comply with the Bishop’s recent communication about reopening parishes for in-person gathering, St. Paul’s Clergy and several other lay leaders have unanimously agreed it was still too early to open. The building will remain closed for worship, ministries and outside groups. The clergy and lay leadership of the congregation will continue to meet weekly to monitor the situation. In the meantime, please consider the opportunities for digital gathering listed below including the return of worship streamed through Facebook.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Worship with 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley is the pastor. Scripture is Psalm 8. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Call (785) 539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Rev. B J speaks Sunday of “How True Listening Can Heal Our Hearts.” Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook. Visit at 10:30 a.m. for the Sunday worship service.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Virtual Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Learn how at uufm.net/zoom/. This Sunday, Rev Jonalu Johnstone considers “Compassion for Self.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
Resuming services June 14. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join online at 11 a.m. for Sunday worship service at westviewcommunity.com/messages.