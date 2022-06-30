Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting. The church board will meet Sunday, July 3, 2022 after service.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. VBS July 10 — July 12; 6:00 — 8:30 pm. Pre-K — 6th grade. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/8b2c07. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the July 3rd Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. The sermon text is from Galatians 15:13-15 and the title is Genuine Freedom. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Compassion of Jesus” from Matthew 9:27-38. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell completes his Interim Ministry at First Christian, giving the message at our 10:30 a.m. in person and online communion worship, “Breakout of Glory” based on John 2:1-11. Our new Senior Minister, Rev. Laurie Lewis, begins her ministry at First Christian on July 10. Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to a Watch Party for 4th of July Fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. in the church parking lot — guaranteed spectacular view of fireworks all over Manhattan. Coffee Fellowship is Thursday, 3 p.m. at Radina’s on Claflin, and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 6:30 p.m. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Caela Simmons Wood and Melissa Atchison preach together in shared worship with the Manhattan Mennonite Church. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
A new sewing group starts July 1. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Importance Of Spiritual Maturity” Hebrews 5 and 6. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will start his message series: “Love Where You Live” The message “Love Where You Live” Matthew 22:35-40. A communion will be served and a compassion moment presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the Summer. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “The Measure of the Cross” is from Gospel reading Luke 10: 1-11 . Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First
Presbyterian
Sunday Service Times: Outdoor worship service at Friendship Park, 8:30 a.m.; traditional service in church sanctuary, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school 9:30-10:15 a.m.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. We will have one Contemporary Service this week at 10:30 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Mitch Todd will be offering his sermon entitled “Jonah” for the third week in our summer series called “The Last Sermon.” To see a list of guest preachers throughout the summer please see our website. Communion will be offered on this first Sunday of the month.
Manhattan
Mennonite
Everyone is welcome to join the Manhattan Mennonite congregation this Sunday for a joint Folk Music worship service with First Congregational Church. The service will start at 10:45 am and take place on Zoom and in-person at the First Congregational Church, located at 700 Poyntz Ave. Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 31 “Into Your Hands” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Join in the fight against Sanfilippo Syndrome with the Peace Lutheran Scavenger Hunt on July 9. Contact the church office at peacemhkoffice@gmail.com or 785-539-7371 for more info. Worship this Sunday includes a 10 a.m. service. Visit www.peacemhk.org for more info. about ministries at Peace.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until Fall; Additional information at <http://stlukesmanhattan.org/>stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
Worship this Sunday is at 10 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “The Story of Naaman” taken from the scripture of 2 Kings 5:1-14. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Coffee and conversation following the worship service. The church office will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, July. 3, join us for Independence Day, reminding us that civil rights are human rights and inalienable worldwide. Learn more and find Zoom links at <https://uufm.net/upcoming-services>uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.