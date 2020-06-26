AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sunday on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Family-style worship around tables with physical distancing Sunday. Jenny McDonald leading a discussion about “In the Here and Now.”
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. Will have extra masks available. Call (785) 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines. Visit the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the June 28 service. Resumed Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. CHBC is unable to offer nursery care right now. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Revelation 21:1-8. The title of the sermon is “When God designs a city.” Call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship and livestream Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Livestream on YouTube channel, which is FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivering the message, “Bless the Lord, O my soul,” from Psalm 103. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading worship and giving the message at the online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching on Facebook at facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The church, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. The lesson is “A person with passion,” from Nehemiah. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “Payback” from Matthew 10:40-42. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. No Sunday potluck dinner this week. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will continue to be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith, hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com, for meeting code and password. During time of gathering for any church activity, it is mandatory everyone wear a mask and maintain the social distance of at least six feet between persons from different households.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan) at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Marilyn Sweet delivering the sermon entitled: “An account with interest.” All in-person services and activities are cancelled until further notice.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join at 10:30 a.m. Sunday or on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, continuing the sermon series, “The Ten Commandments for Today.” Rev. Melanie Nord giving the sermon, “The Fourth Word.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
“The Lord has compassion on his people” is the theme of Pastor Matt Scharf’s message
Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Come join at the church, following coronavirus social distancing guidelines, or watch on Facebook at a different time. Bible Study at 9 a.m. or watch live. For opportunities to serve around Hope, call (785) 587-9400.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Keats worship at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Riley worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Worship in church buildings this Sunday. Join services on Facebook streaming live at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/jrpumc/live. Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday, led by Kristine Regehr.
The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call (785) 539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery provided.
Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 16:14-18, “God knows our hearts.” Visit ManhattanPres.com or call (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Socially-distanced in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. The format of this Sunday’s service is traditional.
If you are not comfortable worshiping in person yet, we are offering drive-thru Holy communion from 1:30-3 p.m. in the church parking lot Sunday. Contact the church office for Zoom links for Sunday morning Adult Bible Study.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Worship at 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Services will continue to be available online.
Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST, MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN CHAPEL
The first service at St. Mary Magdalene since the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Welcoming Fr. Nikolai Meyers, the pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul, Topeka, who, with the retirement of Fr. John Baize, has been assigned as our new Priest-in-Charge. People are asked to wear face-coverings and to venerate the Holy Icons with a bow, rather than a kiss. Following the Liturgy, discussing the service schedule for July.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISOPAL
At present, the vestry has decided to begin the process of reopening the building for use. Small groups who agree to practice social distancing and cleaning protocols may begin to meet with the permission of the rector. The vestry will continue to keep large groups and in-person worship away for a later date, but will continue to regularly check in. Worship on Facebook Live on Sunday at 9 a.m. Coffee hour on Zoom at noon Sunday. The compline and check-in on Zoom is at 8 p.m. Friday. Visit facebook.com/stpaulsmhk.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks shares how thoughts and reactions can be derailed by circumstances and negative thinking/believing in her talk, “Getting your train back on track.”
Join by request Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time.
Join for virtual Sunday services. Find links at uufm.net/zoom.
This Sunday, at 9 a.m., we’ll join the UUA General Assembly and UUs from around the United States for their virtual Sunday service. Visit uufm.net fore more information.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Optimism,” based on Philippians 4:4-8. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join in-person or online Sunday. New service times at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Livestream available at 10:45 a.m. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages for the livestream link.
Pastor Brian Smith continuing the sermon series: “Bring the heat” during Sunday’s worship service.