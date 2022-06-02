Agape Family Church
Join us, Sunday, 11 a.m. on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and Zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Two Ways to Live” from Matthew 7:13-29. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell will lead our 10:30 am Communion Pentecost Worship, in person and live online (fccmannattan.org) during which a number of church members will give the Pentecost scripture in a wide variety of languages. The Musical Theatre Praise Camp, rehearsing at First Christian the last two weeks, will bring all their talent to life in a presentation during worship. We welcome your presence! FCC is located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Such A Great Salvation” Hebrews 1 and 2:1-14. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “The Almighty” Psalm 91:1. Communion will be served and a compassion report presented.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the Summer. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “The Spirit of New Life Together” is from Gospel reading John 14:8-17 . Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First
Presbyterian
The church offers two Sunday services: 8:30 a.m. for outdoor worship in the church’s Friendship Park, and 10:30 a.m. traditional service in the church sanctuary.
First United Methodist Church
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Our Children’s Director, Pastor Courtney Fellers, will provide her sermon entitled “Confession: Let’s Be Real” in the sixth week of the “Sacred Moments — Why We Still Need Church” sermon series.
Manhattan Mennonite Church
The church at 1000 Fremont welcomes everyone to 9:30 Faith Formation for all ages. This Sunday we’ll hear reporting on the Mennonite Church USA Delegate Assembly. Pastor Melissa Atchison will deliver the Worship message on “What God is Doing with Manhattan Mennonite Church!” on the first Sunday in Pentecost. Worship begins at 10:45 am.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 5 “In The Morning” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Peace has switched to a summer worship schedule with one service at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Peace-Full Pantry is open Sundays from 2-4 p.m., Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m. and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. No paperwork is required to receive food donations.
St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox
Our services for the Sunday of the Fathers of the First Ecumenical Council will be Saturday 5 p.m. Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica.
Fr. Nikolai will be with us on Saturday, June 11 to serve the Divine Liturgy with the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed appointed for the day before Pentecost at 10 a.m.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue, as well.
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 a.m., Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, June 5, join us for Celebrating Blessings, with Rev Isabel Call. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Old to New” based on Ephesians 4:17-32. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.