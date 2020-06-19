AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor is Paul Barkey. Worshipers may enter the building, listen in cars on FM radio or sit outside and listen by speaker.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Family style worship around tables with physical distancing will be implemented. Guest speaker Ryan Hickman leading a discussion about “Thinking Deeper.”
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship on Sunday at the church at 10:30 a.m. with following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. Christ Lutheran will have extra masks available. For more information, call (785) 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering once again on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. with following the required social distancing guidelines. Also, College Heights Baptist is live streaming the service. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the June 21 worship service. Resuming the Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Unfortunately, College Heights Baptist is unable to offer nursery care at this time. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Revelation 20. The title of the sermon is “Authority Matters.” Any questions, call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading the worship and giving the message at the online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, This service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for the full scope of the church congregation’s mission in community and the world.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Edith Guffey preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, located at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Letting Go And Grabbing Hold” from Ezra 9. Worship in the church at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s Bible-based message will also be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study, will continue to be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. During our time of gathering for any church activity, it is mandatory everyone wear a mask, and maintain the social distance of at least 6 feet between persons from different households.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship in-person Sunday with services at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Email office@flcmhk.org for details about times and how to sign-up to attend. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, continuing the sermon series, “The Ten Commandments for Today.” Rev. Barry Dundas giving the sermon, “The Third Word.”
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live at facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan and the YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Rev. Marilyn Sweet delivering the sermon entitled: “Almighty Questions.” All in-person services and activities are canceled until further notice.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship at noon Saturday as Pastor Phil Hirsch records his sermon on the theme “Ministers of the Gospel proclaim the Mercy of God.” Scriptures are Hosea 5:15-6, 6:6; Romans 4:18-25, and Matthew 9:9-13. People can join at 10:30 a.m. Sunday or watch on Facebook. Sunday Bible study begins at 9:30 a.m. or people can watch it at a different time on Facebook. Contact Pastor Matt Scharf at (414) 803-9205 regarding “Hope In Christ’ classes for the building of faith.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday, lead by Melissa Atchison. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call (785) 539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Nursery provided. Cru Campus Pastor Samuel Kassing preaching Jonah 4, “The Failed Missionary.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call (785) 274-4069.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace Lutheran is beginning in-person worship again with a contemporary service at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines as well as wearing of masks will be implemented.
Please arrive early so ushers may seat people.
Contact the church office for Zoom links for both youth group and adult Bible Study.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Worship at 6 p.m. Saturday. Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Services will continue to be available online. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604 for more information.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
At present, the vestry has decided to begin the process of reopening the building for use. Small groups who agree to practice social distancing and cleaning protocols may begin to meet with the permission of the rector. The vestry will continue to keep large groups and in-person worship away for a later date, but will continue to regularly check in. Worship on Facebook Live on Sunday at 9 a.m. Coffee hour on Zoom at noon Sunday. The compline and check-in on Zoom is at 8 p.m. Friday. Visit facebook.com/stpaulsmhk.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. Services are available online at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship at 10 a.m. with options of listening from a car, sitting in the shade or if people would like a cooler environment, people can sit in the sanctuary and watch the service on a large screen TV. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “Grace and Game Theory.” Scripture is Luke 15:11-32 and Matthew 10:29-31. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday through the summer. Call (785) 539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J shares about using this time to go within and heal old hurts, in her talk, “Getting Rid of Our Ghosts.” Request to join Unity of Manhattan Live Facebook group for streaming service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join for virtual Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, Rev Jonalu Johnstone and Rev. Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan consider “Compassion for the World.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Paper’s message this week will be “Contentment,” based on Philippians 4:10-13. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join in-person or online Sunday. New service times at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Live stream at 10:45 a.m. at westviewcommunity.com/messages. Pastor Brian Smith continuing the sermon series: “Bring the Heat.”