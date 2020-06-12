AGAPE FAMILY
Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Family-style worship around tables. Theme of the morning is “Conform Not.”
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. We will have extra masks available if you need one. Call (785) 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering Sunday for public worship at 10:30 a.m. with implementing the required social distancing guidelines. College Heights Baptist will also live stream the service. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the June 14 worship service. Sunday School classes for June 21 at 9:15 a.m. Not resuming nursery care right now. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Revelation 20:4 on Sunday. (Next week, we will do the rest of the chapter.) The title of the sermon is “Jesus will return, but when?” Call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Returning to in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Worship will livestream on the YouTube channel, FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivering the message “Glory to God,” from Psalm 96. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Lukus Ebert leading worship and giving the message at the online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for the full scope of our church congregation.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sue Zschoche preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The church, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Worship Before Work” from Ezra 3. Worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message will be “Sheep Without a Shepherd” from Matthew 9:35-10:8. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. A mission’s report will be presented. The weekly Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible study, will continue to be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. During the time of gathering for any church activity, it is mandatory everyone wear a mask and maintain the social distance of at least six feet between persons from different households.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship starts again in-person this Sunday. Email office@flcmhk.org for details about times and how to sign up to attend. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 pm.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Hosting one Sunday worship service via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and our YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan) at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Marilyn Sweet will deliver the sermon entitled: “Escaping the Arrow.” All in-person services and activities are cancelled until further notice.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship on Saturday at noon and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., following CDC guidelines. Pastor Phil Hirsch leading worship on the theme “The minister of the Gospel stands on the truth of God’s Word.” Scriptures are Deuteronomy 11:18:21; Romans 3:21-25a;, 27-28; and Matthew 7:15-29. People will be able to watch Bible Class livestream on Facebook at 9 a.m. or at a time of your choice. Call Pastor Matt Scharf at (414) 803-9205 for more information on Hope in Christ classes. Call (785) 587-9400.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Keats worship at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Riley worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Worshipping in church buildings Sunday. Join our services on Facebook streaming live at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/jrpumc/live. Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 16:1-13 “God & Money.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
The church is not closed. Join us for live stream worship Sunday at 9 a.m. on Peace Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. Contact the church office for the Zoom link for the Sunday morning Adult Bible Study.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Worship at 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Services will continue to be available online. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
At a recent vestry meeting, the vestry decided to begin the process of reopening the building for use. Small groups who agree to practice social distancing and cleaning protocols may begin to meet with the permission of the rector. The vestry will continue to keep large groups and in-person worship away for a later date, but will continue to regularly check in. Due to ongoing social distancing measures, St. Paul’s will not have in-person worship until further notice. However, starting this Sunday, morning prayer will be streamed from the church. Worship on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Sunday and coffee hour on Zoom at noon. Compline and check-in on Zoom at 8 p.m. Friday.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Continuing Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. with some options. People may stay in cars, bring a lawn chair and sit in the shade, or if people would like a cooler environment, people are invited to sit in the sanctuary and watch the service on a large screen TV. If you opt to sit in the sanctuary, you will be required to wear a mask and maintain social between family units. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “My Journey with Racism (and Other Social Ills).” Scripture is Romans 5:1-8. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday through the summer. Call (785) 539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Visit trinitypcmanhattan.com
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks speaks of how “We can all use a little kindness now.” Sunday live streaming service at 10:30 a.m. Request online to join Unity of Manhattan Live Facebook group.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join the virtual Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Visit uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, Rev. Jonalu Johnstone coniders “Compassion for others.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week is “The Sermon on the Mount,” based on Matthew 5, 6 and 7. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join online at 11 a.m. for the Sunday worship service: westviewcommunity.com/messages.