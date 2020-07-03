AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
BLUEMONT
This Sunday, only meeting online with a “fireside chat” message from pastor Jonathan Hupp. On July 12, returning to a live meeting (with physical distancing and face masks as we enter and leave the gathering) at 10 a.m. Sunday on the 5th floor of the Bluemont Hotel. Visit bluemont.church for more information.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. We will have extra masks available if you need one. Call (785) 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. College Heights Baptist will follow the required social distancing guidelines and also live streaming the service. Visit College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the worship service. College Heights Baptist has also resumed Sunday School Classes at 9:15 a.m. Unfortunately, College Heights Baptist is unable to offer nursery care right now. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Daniel 6. The title of the sermon is “Citizens of Heaven, Living on Earth.” Any questions, call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading worship and giving the message at the online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaches via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal Sundays at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. Visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, located at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Down, But Not Out” from Nehemiah. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “TGIF” from Matthew:11:16-1925-30. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Communion will be served. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will continue to be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. During our time of gathering for any church activity, it is mandatory everyone wear a mask and maintain the social distance of at least six feet.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship in-person Sunday at 9 and 10 a.m. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Email office@flcmhk.org for details about times and how to sign up to attend. Find the link on the Facebook page and website firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding one Sunday traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon entitled: “Our Pledge of Allegiance.”All in-person services and activities have been cancelled until further notice.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on our website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, continuing the sermon series, “The Ten Commandments for today.” Rev. Sarah Marsh will give the sermon, “The Fifth Word.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Join at 9 a.m. Sunday for Adult Bible class, following coronavirus guidelines, or watch live on Facebook. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, led by Pastor Matt Scharf on the topic of “The church preaches Christ — in the face of opposition,” or you may watch on Facebook. Worship lessons are: Jeremiah 20:7-13, Romans 5:12-15 and
Matthew 10:24-33. For more information, contact Pastor Scharf at (785) 587-9400.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. The service will be led by Georgia Metz. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call (785) 539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Also held online via Zoom. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Please wear a mask. Nursery provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 16:19-32, “The Great Chasm.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call (785) 274-9098.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
This Sunday, at the regular 9:30 a.m. service, Mother Casey Rohleder will officiate, preach and serve communion in Guild Hall. The congregation will sit six feet apart, wear masks and there will be no singing. The service (and all other events) will be on Zoom as well. Our weekly events are as follows: Tuesdays, Mother Casey’s office time, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., morning prayer at 9 a.m., and Bible Study at 10 a.m.; Wednesdays, noon prayer at 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, Sharing Table Breakfast (1st & 3rd Thursdays — take out), 7-9 a.m.; and Cursillo Reunion Group at 7 p.m. To get the Zoom link, contact Mother Casey at (785) 259-4627 or call Senior Warden, Larry Hannan at (785) 458-9895. Visit the Facebook page and stlukeswamego.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Contemporary worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Services will continue to be available online. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship at 10 a.m. with options of listening from your car, sitting in the shade, or if you would like a cooler environment, you are invited to sit in the sanctuary and watch the service on large screen TV. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “The Freedom of a Christian,” Scriptures are Romans 7:15-25 and Matthew 11:28-30. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday through the summer. Call (785) 539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net>trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks encourages an exploration into the state of our inner beliefs this July 4 weekend with her message, “Gaining freedom by declaring our inner-dependence.” Join by request Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Unity of Manhattan Live via Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join virtual Sunday services at uufm.net. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., we’ll join Rev Kendyl Gibbons from All Souls UU Church of Kansas City, Missouri, for “What Happens Next?” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Hope,” based on John 14:18-20. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join us in-person or online Sunday. New service times at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Livestream available at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.