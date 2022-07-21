Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom.
Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the July 24th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service.
Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor.
The sermon text is from 1 John 4:7-11 and the title is God is Love. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Travis Smith will deliver the message. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Rev. Laurie Lewis will give the message “Who Named Those Kids?” based on Hosea 1:2-10 at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship in person and online (fccmanhattan.org). Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. We are one of the collecting points for the Thrivent Community Food Drive through the rest of July and welcome drop offs of non-perishable food items on Sunday or during the week. All are welcome to come to Coffee Fellowship at Radina’s on Claflin Thursday at 3:00 p.m. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First
Congregational
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Special music featuring Jack Sytsma. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Running With Endurance” Hebrews 12:1-17. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue his message series: “Love Where You..” The message “Love Where You Are” Acts 1-6-8. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. No fellowship dinner this month. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the Summer. Annual Free Methodist Conference at the Free Methodist Church in McPherson begins July 22nd at 9 a.m. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion at both services, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “What a Friend” is from Gospel reading Luke 11:1-13 . Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
Manhattan
Mennonite
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include informal time of fellowship starting at 9:30 am, Worship at 10:45 am, and special activities for children and youth.
Worship will feature a Christmas in July hymn sing and is available in-person and on Zoom. Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 131 & 134 “A Calm & Quiet Soul” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
A pool party with First Lutheran will be held at Northview pool on Sunday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. Please bring a non-perishable food item and/or new pair of socks to donate to local charities. Worship Sunday is at 10 a.m. Please visit www.peacemhk.org for more information on ways to connect at Peace.
St. Luke’s
Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service at Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until Fall; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon this week is “On Prayer” taken from the scripture of Luke 11:1-13. Our accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Following worship we have a time of coffee, snacks, and conversation. Our All Church Picnic scheduled for July 24 has been postponed until fall. Contact information is 785-539-3921, trinity1110@sbcglobal.net, and you will find us on Facebook.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
Both in-person and Zoom service begins at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, July 24, join us for Thank Goodness Our Hope Is Constant, with Rev Joe Rettenmaier, from Seattle, Washington. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “God Helps Us” based on James 1:13-17. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11:00.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages. VBS July 25-28
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.